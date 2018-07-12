

Cover art from “Y: The Last Man,” by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. (DC/Vertigo)

SOME GRAPHIC novels are so beloved, fans are especially protective of how they are adapted — from who gets to embody certain characters to who gets to take the reins.

On Wednesday, as Variety reported, an especially cherished comic epic, DC/Vertigo’s “Y: The Last Man” by Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra, is being fully realized with an encouragingly talented cast.

If the FX project does not soar, it certainly won’t be for lack of pedigree.

“Y: The Last Man,” which for years couldn’t get on track as a feature-film project, is being guided to screen by comics-savvy co-showrunners Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal, who between them have a stellar track record with such shows as “American Gods” (by past DC/Vertigo creator Neil Gaiman), “Smallville,” “Luke Cage” and “Jessica Jones.” Plus, project powerhouse Nina Jacobson (“Hunger Games”) and Vaughan are executive producers alongside Melina Matsoukas (“Insecure,” “Master of None”), who will direct the pilot.

The main cast for the pilot of the drama series, titled “Y,” will be headed by Oscar-nominated Diane Lane (“Unfaithful,” “Justice League,” “House of Cards”) as Jennifer Brown, a politically tough junior senator who is mother to the last human man standing, young Yorick Brown, and his sister, Hero Brown.

Barry Keoghan (“Dunkirk,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”) will star as Yorick, the main character in this post-apocalyptic “gendercide,” and Imogen Poots (“I Kill Giants”) will play Hero.

Lashana Lynch (“Still Star-Crossed”) continues to rise, having already been cast in next year’s “Captain Marvel” and the forthcoming miniseries “Bulletproof.” On “Y,” she will play kick-butt Agent 355.

Elsewhere, Marin Ireland will reportedly play presidential assistant Nora, and Juliana Canfield (“Succession”) will portray Yorick’s love interest, Beth.

The 60-issue, Eisner-winning comic ran from 2002 to 2008.

