THE PICTURES are worth so many thousands of words that some picture-makers are eschewing all prose.

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin began meeting in Helsinki on Monday, as The Washington Post reports — the same day that Trump tweeted that he faults “U.S. foolishness and stupidity” over many years for the current state of relations with Russia.

And what of the Justice Department probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election — including a dozen indictments last week? Trump’s Monday tweet repeated his calling the investigation a “rigged witch hunt” — a sentiment retweeted by the Russian foreign ministry.

That is the backdrop and context as Trump and Putin meet along the Baltic, seemingly more politically simpatico than many critics can fathom.

Here is how some cartoonists are depicting Trump, Putin and their geopolitical relationship:

Monte Wolverton (Cagle Cartoons):



by Monte Wolverton / CagleCartoons.com 2018

Rainer Hachfeld (Neues Deutschland):



by Rainer Hachfeld / Neues Deutschland, Germany / CagleCartoons.com 2018

Patrick Chappatte (NZZ am Sonntag):



by Patrick Chappatte / NZZ am Sonntag / CagleCartoons.com 2018

Darrin Bell (WPWG):



by Darrin Bell / WPWG 2018

Ed Wexler (Cagle Cartoons):



by Ed Wexler / CagleCartoons.com 2018

