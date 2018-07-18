ON MONDAY in Helsinki, President Trump said he accepted President Vladimir Putin’s denials that Russia interfered with the U.S. presidential election in 2016.
On Tuesday back in Washington, Trump tried to rhetorically walk that back, saying he accepted the U.S. intelligence community’s “assessment that Russia interfered” in the election, as The Washington Post reported.
On Wednesday in Washington, Trump “offered a fresh defense” of his Putin summit remarks.
Yes, it is still only Wednesday.
Here is how some cartoonists from around the globe (including Joep Bertrams of the Netherlands, top) are rendering judgment on Trump’s performance this week:
Osmani Simanca (Brazil):
Paresh Nath (United Arab Emirates):
Arcadio Esquivel (Costa Rica):
Stephane Peray (Thailand):
Christo Komarnitski (Bulgaria):
