

by Joep Bertrams/The Netherlands/CagleCartoons.com 2018

ON MONDAY in Helsinki, President Trump said he accepted President Vladimir Putin’s denials that Russia interfered with the U.S. presidential election in 2016.

On Tuesday back in Washington, Trump tried to rhetorically walk that back, saying he accepted the U.S. intelligence community’s “assessment that Russia interfered” in the election, as The Washington Post reported.

On Wednesday in Washington, Trump “offered a fresh defense” of his Putin summit remarks.

Yes, it is still only Wednesday.

Here is how some cartoonists from around the globe (including Joep Bertrams of the Netherlands, top) are rendering judgment on Trump’s performance this week:

Osmani Simanca (Brazil):



by Osmani Simanca/Brazi/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Paresh Nath (United Arab Emirates):



by Paresh Nath/United Arab Emirates/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Arcadio Esquivel (Costa Rica):



Arcadio Esquivel/Costa Rica/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Stephane Peray (Thailand):



by Stephane Peray/Thailand/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Christo Komarnitski (Bulgaria):



by Christo Komarnitski/Bulgaria/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Read more:

Helsinki: Trump and Putin’s political relationship in cartoons