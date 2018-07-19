

Brenton Thwaites will star as Robin/Dick Grayson in ‘Titans,’ a superhero team show that will debut on a new streaming service from DC Entertainment in 2018. (Warner Bros.)

The Titans are growing up.

If you thought Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment’s coming live-action “Titans” series, set to debut on the soon-to-arrive DC Universe streaming service, was going to be anything like the fun, kiddie Titans so many young fans have grown to love on Cartoon Network’s “Teen Titans Go!,” think again.

WB/DC released the first trailer for “Titans” Thursday during the first day of San Diego Comic-Con, and before any imagery, it shows an advisory that says what you are about to see is rated TV-MA, contains profanity (coming from Robin, played by Brenton Thwaites, directed at the mention of Batman) and may not be suitable for viewers under 18. All of that should be kept in mind should you choose to check out the official trailer below.

“Titans” looks like it will be much darker, bloodier and more violent than what fans are used to seeing from DC Comics heroes on TV by way of the CW’s “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Legends of Tomorrow” and “Black Lightning.”

All Titans in the cast make a quick appearance in the trailer. Robin/Dick Grayson and Raven (Teagan Croft) are the only Titans we see together. Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) is jumping rooftops with glowing eyes (we see no animal transformations, but hopefully that will be a part of the show). Starfire (Anna Diop) shows her powers (which seem to be fire-based, as a play on her name, but not identical to those of her Teen Titans Go! character) taking down some bad guys. Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dove (Minka Kelly) get bloody in a brawl midway through the trailer. And no Dark Knight does not mean there will be no dynamic duo.

There is still no announcement as to when this series will begin streaming, but “Titans” is expected to arrive sometime this fall. DC has announced pricing for its streaming app on the official DC Universe website. Fans can pay an annual fee of $74.99, or $7.99 monthly.

