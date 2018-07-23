

Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), left, can’t believe his friend Billy Batson (Zachary Levi), right, can turn into an adult superhero in “Shazam!” (Warner Bros./New Line Cinema/DC Entertainment)

“Shazam!” is coming off an impressive San Diego Comic-Con trailer debut that could leave fans convinced that DC Entertainment’s darker days are a thing of the past.

If there’s one thing that’s been missing ever since Warner Bros. decided to take advantage of its impressive library of DC Comics’ superhero properties and attempt to replicate the success of Marvel Studios, it’s been this: fun. Fun and humor have been key ingredients to the success of Marvel’s dominating decade. This year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” represented the first time things started to get really grim in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the laughs were always there leading up to the doom.

That hasn’t been the case for WB/DC. Their one “Justice League” era-success story, “Wonder Woman,” was more of a dramatic, action-packed romance. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad” aren’t exactly the type of films you’d show at a 10-year-old’s birthday party.

If you want to save the world, say the magic word. ⚡#SHAZAMMovie pic.twitter.com/w6TMeTbBf3 — Shazam Movie (@ShazamMovie) July 21, 2018

“Shazam!” — a joint WB/DC Entertainment effort with New Line Cinema — looks like nothing WB/DC has ever done before, because, well, they haven’t tried anything like this before. Rest assured, this might be the only time you ever see a DC superhero doing the popular-with-kids “floss dance” in a trailer. “Shazam!” looks super-kid-friendly and stars a young lead actor (Disney star Asher Angel) as Billy Batson, who has the ability to transform (after being struck by lightning via a wizard) into an adult superhero (played by Zachary Levi) by saying a magic word (yes, the word is Shazam), but still remains the same kid on the inside. That sounds like just the kind of not-so-gloomy hero WB/DC could use right now.



Hints of a shared DC movie universe surround Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) in “Shazam!” (Warner Bros./New Line Cinema/DC Entertainment)

Unlike Jason Momoa’s “Aquaman” (which was DC’s heavyweight Comic-Con debut), “Shazam!” doesn’t have to deal with any negative “Justice League” connections. Yes, as proven in the “Shazam!” trailer, we know that this world is connected to the current DC movie universe that includes all those dark movies mentioned above. We see one of Batfleck’s batarangs and copies of the always-in-circulation Gotham Free Press and Daily Planet with an article about Superman. “Shazam!” has the advantage that it isn’t a part of WB/DC’s too-quick and not-fleshed-out-enough initial formation of the Justice League.

“Shazam!” also has the chance to introduce not one, but potentially two, top-notch villains. Kudos to WB/DC for once again casting Mark Strong, who gave an excellent performance as Sinestro in “Green Lantern” that was overshadowed by all the things that went wrong with that film. Strong should be plenty enjoyable as the magic hunter Doctor Thaddeus Sivana. There’s also the chance to put Levi’s kid-fueled hero up against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has agreed to play classic anti-hero and Shazam foe Black Adam in the DC universe. If Johnson has a cameo in “Shazam!,” that appearance likely wouldn’t be revealed until the film’s release. He’s also rumored to possibly have his own “Black Adam” movie, or show up in a “Suicide Squad” sequel. But a Shazam/Black Adam matchup would be something fans would want to see.

If “Shazam’s” change of pace and attitude from everything else we’ve seen from DC works well with audiences — especially a younger audience and its parents taking them to the theater — Warner Bros., New Line and DC Entertainment could be saying the biggest magic s-word of all in Hollywood: sequels.

We’ll know how strong this lighting strikes next spring when “Shazam!” arrives in theaters in April.

