On Twitter, President Trump is tweeting his own brand of CAPITAL punishment.

Trump began the week by going “caps lock” in his social-media rhetoric and saber-prattling with a threateningly bellicose late-night tweet Sunday to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, “renewing speculation about a direct confrontation between the Trump administration and its chief adversary in the Middle East,” as The Washington Post put it.

Here is how some cartoonists, from North Carolina to the Netherlands, have reacted to the tweet-fueled escalation of verbiage:

Joep Bertrams (Cagle Cartoons):



by Joep Bertrams / the Netherlands / Cagle Cartoons 2018

Kevin Siers (Charlotte Observer):



by Kevin Siers / Charlotte Observer / CagleCartoons.co 2018

Nate Beeler (Columbus Dispatch):



by Nate Beeler / Columbus Dispatch / CagleCartoons.com 2018

