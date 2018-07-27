

by Jack Ohman/Sacramento Bee/WPWG 2018

THROUGH THE eyes of cartoonists, it was an error assault.

Early in the week, President Trump was still escalating his trade war against the European Union, even as he pursued his tariff battles with Canada, China and Mexico. Those trade partners pushed back against American “agricultural and industrial goods produced in heartland states,” as The Washington Post wrote, making things tough on the ground not only for farmers, but also for members of Congress facing their midterms.

Trump’s answer: A $12 billion bailout for ailing farmers. The GOP’s reply: Not so fast.

So by midweek, Trump was suddenly hosting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in the Rose Garden, where a deal to “ease tensions and avoid further tariffs” was blooming.

Here is how cartoonists are satirizing the White House’s ongoing trade drama, by metaphors of both land and air:

Clay Bennett (Chattanooga Times Free Press):



by Clay Bennett/Chattanooga Times Free Press/WPWG 2018

Bruce Plante (Tulsa World):



by Bruce Plante/Tulsa World/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Adam Zyglis (Buffalo News):



by Adam Zyglis/Buffalo News/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Darrin Bell (WPWG):



by Darrin Bell/WPWG 2018

Gatis Sluka (Latvijas Avize, Latvia)



by Gatis Sluka/Latvijas Avize, Latvia/CagleCartoons.com 2018

