Few comic-book villains share a connection with their superhero protagonists quite like Venom does with Spider-Man.

But if there’s anything the new trailer for Sony’s “Venom” wants you to know, it’s that Spider-Man is nowhere in sight (for now, anyway) and that this is no superhero movie. The trailer even tells you directly: “The world has enough superheroes.”

The web-slinging omission remains one of the biggest questions surrounding this new Spider-franchise: Can this franchise work without the wall-crawler?

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Venom’s very being has everything to do with Spider-Man. He exists solely because Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote that combines with him to make Venom both hate Peter Parker: Brock, because Parker got him fired from his job as a reporter for the Daily Bugle, and the symbiote because Peter rejected its desire to permanently merge. (Even Venom’s appearance is tied to Spider-Man: The look of the black gooey alien symbiote that helps create Venom is based on Parker’s black Spider-Man suit.)

While there’s no Daily Bugle in this trailer, Hardy’s Brock is a reporter who gets a little too close to a secret organization that seems to be nurturing captured symbiotes and merging them with human subjects. That’s how Brock gets his dual personality, and it looks as if Riz Ahmed, who stars as antagonist Carlton Drake, could become an even bigger and more dangerous symbiote that Venom will face off against.

The trailer gives off much more of a horror vibe than a hero one, but that might be because, at least for now, Spider-Man is off saving the day with the Avengers (Sony’s collaboration with Marvel Studios).

Sony wants Venom to work on his own, so the farther they stay away from Spider-Man (including the trademark giant white spider logo that is absent from his chest in this preview), the better shot they have of turning this classic villain into a successful franchise. Although if they really wanted to get fans excited, Sony and “Venom” director Ruben Fleischer would throw in a hint of the red and black psycho-symbiote Carnage.

“Venom” arrives solo in theaters on Oct. 5.

