THE BRITISH/WELSH illustrator Ralph Steadman, that rock-star artist of “gonzo” journalism, is receiving a rare U.S. career survey titled “Ralph Steadman: A Retrospective,” originally curated by the Cartoon Museum in London and on view at the American University Museum’s Katzen Arts Center through Aug. 12.

Here is an illustrated review of that exhibit, as rendered under the influence of Steadman’s iconic style:

Ralph Steadman: A Retrospective Through Aug. 12 at the American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center, 4400 Massachusetts Ave. NW. Free. american.edu/cas/museum.