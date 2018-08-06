

The paladins of Voltron, not the robot lions they pilot to form the robot defender, are the primary focus of the new season of “Voltron: Legendary Defender.” (Netflix)

The newest season of “Voltron: Legendary Defender” is the most satisfying yet, an impressive feat considering it may feature the least amount of Voltron of any previous season.

The Paladins (the pilots of the Voltron robot lions) are the stars of seventh streaming season of “Voltron”on Netflix, which comes out Friday.

Showrunners Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery use the show’s penultimate season as a team-building exercise as the Paladins embark on a long journey back home to Earth. The robot lions are low on energy after the Season 6 battle with Prince Lotor, and for much of this season can’t form together as Voltron because of it.

Not having Voltron to fall back on for long stretches makes the writers’ success even more impressive — especially considering the season is a full 13 episodes and not the mini-seasons that “Voltron” has been releasing recently.

[How Netflix brought new life to ‘Voltron,’ the beloved ’80s cartoon]

That means there was a lot of confidence in the subplots, which lean on the Paladins learning how to work as one outside of their lions. That includes a bond-forming situation that sees the team lose its lions while floating in space with only each other to keep from going crazy in the vast blackness.

Black lion Paladin Keith finally fully takes charge of the team this season. His progression to Voltron’s true leader has been slow and steady after he began this series as the Paladin of the red lion and briefly left the team to be an agent of the Blade of Marmora, which was a chance for him to get closer to his alien heritage (Keith is half Galra, the alien race that Voltron has spent much of its time up against).

Shiro, the ex-leader of the team and former black lion pilot, is still around (it’s really him, not a mind-controlled clone this time) and still serves in sort of a coaching capacity with the other Paladins. But don’t let the full head of gray hair and sideline status fool you. Shiro is very much still a part of the action, especially toward season’s end in an event so spectacular it would be a disservice to spoil it. So keep your eyes on old Shiro, who is also given a more in-depth look at his personal life outside of being the ultimate soldier and teammate.



Voltron helps defend planet Earth from invasion in the seventh season of “Voltron: Legendary Defender.” (Netflix)

As is the case each season, all Paladins get their moments. The always hungry and fearful Hunk, Paladin of the yellow lion, steps up and shows true bravery when the team needs him most. Pidge (green lion) and her invaluable brain get the team out of frequent jams, while Lance (red lion) and Alura (blue lion) begin to show signs of a stronger bond to each other.

Voltron’s long absence from much of this season, which sees the Paladins trying to defend Earth from a Galra invasion, means that when the lions finally do have the energy needed to form together, it’s special. It’s a testament to the work of Dos Santos, Montgomery and everyone else involved that they have turned this rebooted “Voltron” series into something much more than just robot lions forming an even larger, sword-wielding robot. As much affection and nostalgic memories that so many of us have for these characters, let’s face it: There was only so much story coming out of those original Voltron cartoons of the 1980s. Back then, the end of each episode was about Voltron forming, taking down a monster and not much else.

This new “Voltron” could have been more of the same, but over seven seasons this series has turned into an unbelievably enjoyable and mythos-building experience. Any hesitation to embrace this show — because nothing could top what you may have watched as a kid — have been replaced with an undeniable notion that Voltron will never be as good as it is right now.

The only thing that could top what we’ve seen is the final season, which will stream on Netflix later this year.

Whatever that may be, “Voltron” is likely saying goodbye in a way that is nothing less than spectacular.

Read more:

The new ‘Venom’ trailer shows Tom Hardy is no superhero

Kimberly Brooks on ‘Voltron’ and ‘opening doors’ through diverse casting