WELCOME TO the three-ring political circus, as moved into motion by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

In one ring, the first trial to emerge from Mueller’s probe of whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election is underway, with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his expensive ostrich jacket as the featured attraction.

In another ring, Trump team attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani is attempting daring midair spins and reversals on the trapeze of “collusion” rhetoric.

And in the third ring, a dancing Russian bear is trying to pedal a new U.S. election cycle.

Here’s how cartoonists are depicting the current swirl of events:

