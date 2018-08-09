WHILE THE Academy Awards try to hash out just how to honor a “popular film,” the Harvey Awards are having no such problem.

The nominations for the 30th Harvey Awards are being announced Thursday by ReedPOP and New York Comic Con, and such blockbusters as “Wonder Woman,” “Black Panther, ““Thor: Ragnarok” and “Logan” are nominees in the best adaptation from a comic book/graphic novel category.

The Harvey Awards are also spotlighting a wealth of acclaimed authors, including such multiple nominees as Jeff Lemire (“Roughneck,” “Black Hammer”), Katie O’Neill (“The Tea Dragon Society”) and Jen Wang (“The Prince and the Dressmaker”).

“This year’s ballot was sourced from a group of creators, press, editors and other comic professionals all working in the industry,” ReedPOP global president Lance Fensterman told The Washington Post’s Comic Riffs. “The result is a curated group of titles that represent the best of what our medium has to offer.”

In recent years, the Harvey Awards nominations were selected by smaller juries. They were most recently handed out during Baltimore Comic Con; this is the first year that NYCC is staging a full Harvey Awards ceremony, which will take place Oct. 5.

The number of Harvey Award categories — once a long roster — have been whittled down to six: book of the year, digital book of the year, best children or young adult book, best adaptation from a comic book/graphic novel, best manga and best European book.

“By opening up the [nomination] process to librarians, educators, retailers and more, we believe that we have an accurate representation of this year’s best graphic works,” Nellie Kurtzman, co-chair of the Harvey Awards Steering Committee, said in a statement.

The award is named for the legendary cartoonist and editor Harvey Kurtzman, who most notably worked for MAD magazine and Playboy. The awards, which recognize the best in comics and adaptations, are voted on from the nominations by industry professionals.

New York Comic Con, the East Coast’s biggest comics and pop-culture festival, will be Oct. 4-7 at the Javits Center.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Book of the Year

BLACK HAMMER: SECRET ORIGINS by Jeff Lemire, Dean Ormston and Dave Stewart (Dark Horse)

BOUNDLESS by Jillian Tamaki (Drawn and Quarterly)

EVERYTHING IS FLAMMABLE by Gabrielle Bell (Uncivilized Books)

HOSTAGE by Guy Delisle (Drawn and Quarterly)

KINDRED by Octavia E. Butler, adapted by Damian Duffy and illustrated by John Jennings (Abrams ComicArts)

LIGHTER THAN MY SHADOW by Katie Green (Lion Forge)

MONSTRESS by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Image)

MY FAVORITE THING IS MONSTERS by Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)

ROUGHNECK by Jeff Lemire (Gallery 13)

SHADE THE CHANGING GIRL by Cecil Castellucci and Marley Zarcone (DC Comics)

SPINNING by Tillie Walden (First Second)

THE BEST WE COULD DO by Thi Bui (Abrams Books)

THE CUSTOMER IS ALWAYS WRONG by Mimi Pond (Drawn and Quarterly)

THE FLINSTONES by Mark Russell and Steve Pugh (DC Comics)

THE PRINCE AND THE DRESSMAKER by Jen Wang (First Second)

Digital Book of the Year

BANDETTE by Paul Tobin and Colleen Coover (Monkeybrain)

BARRIER by Brian K. Vaughn, Marcos Martin and Muntsa Vicente (Panel Syndicate)

CHECK, PLEASE!: #HOCKEY by Ngozi Ukazu (checkpleasecomic.com)

NOT DRUNK ENOUGH by Tessa Stone (ndecomic.com)

THE TEA DRAGON SOCIETY by Katie O’Neill (teadragonsociety.com)

Best Children or Young Adult Book

BRAVE by Svetlana Chmakova (JY)

REAL FRIENDS by Shannon Hale and LeUyeun Pham (First Second)

SPINNING by Tillie Walden (First Second)

THE PRINCE AND THE DRESSMAKER by Jen Wang (First Second)

THE TEA DRAGON SOCIETY, by Katie O’Neill (Oni Press)

Best Adaptation from a Comic Book/Graphic Novel

ATOMIC BLONDE (Focus Features) – Directed by David Leitch. Adapted from “The Coldest City” (Oni Press)

BLACK PANTHER (Walt Disney Pictures) – Directed by Ryan Coogler. Adapted from “Black Panther” (Marvel Comics)

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE(Warner Bros.) – Directed by Chris McKay. Adapted from “Batman” (DC Comics)

LOGAN (20th Century Fox) – Directed by James Mangold. Adapted from “Wolverine” (Marvel Comics)

MY FRIEND DAHMER (FilmRise) – Directed by Marc Meyers. Adapted from “My Friend Dahmer” (Abrams ComicArts)

PREACHER (AMC) – Developed by Sam Catlin, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg. Adapted from “Preacher” (DC/Vertigo)

RIVERDALE (The CW) – Developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Adapted from “Archie” (Archie Comics)

THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD (Netflix) – Written by Charlie Covell. Adapted from “The End of the F***ing World” (Fantagraphics)

THOR: RAGNAROK (Walt Disney Pictures) – Directed by Taika Waititi. Adapted from “Thor” (Marvel Comics)

WONDER WOMAN (Warner Bros.) – Directed by Patty Jenkins. Adapted from “Wonder Woman” (DC Comics)

Best Manga

MY BROTHER’S HUSBAND by Gengoroh Tagame Anne Ishii (Pantheon Graphic Library)

MY HERO ACADEMIA by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz Media)

MY LESBIAN EXPERIENCE WITH LONELINESS by Nagata Kabi (Seven Seas)

TOKYO GHOUL by Sui Ishida (Viz Media)

YOUR NAME by Makoto Shinkai and Ranmaru Kotone (Yen Press)

Best European Book

AUDUBON: ON THE WINGS OF THE WORLD by Fabien Grolleau and Jerémie Royer (Nobrow)

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’: CASS ELLIOT BEFORE THE MAMAS & THE PAPAS by Pénélope Bagieu (First Second)

FLIGHT OF THE RAVEN by Jean-Pierre Gibrat (IDW)

THE GHOST OF GAUDI by El Torres and Jesús Alonso Iglesias (Lion Forge)

THE LADIES IN WAITING by Santiago García and Javier Olivares (Fantagraphics)