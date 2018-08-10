AS IF GAZING at a Magic Eye puzzle or gold-dress meme, observers are viewing the current political races and seeing different colors.
From Ohio — where the special election is too close to call — to Virginia, from California and Washington out to Texas and Kansas, the congressional midterms will eventually answer the season’s unceasing question: How blue is your wave?
After Tuesday, some right-leaning cartoonists see that wave as nothing but a spin cycle, while even some left-leaning cartoonists view the Democrats as having their own potentially problematic divisions.
Here’s how some artists are painting divergent takes on a “blue wave”:
Nate Beeler (Columbus Dispatch):
Rick McKee (Augusta Chronicle):
Signe Wilkinson (Philly.com):
