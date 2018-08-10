

by Clay Bennett/Chattanooga Times Free Press/WPWG 2018

AS IF GAZING at a Magic Eye puzzle or gold-dress meme, observers are viewing the current political races and seeing different colors.

From Ohio — where the special election is too close to call — to Virginia, from California and Washington out to Texas and Kansas, the congressional midterms will eventually answer the season’s unceasing question: How blue is your wave?

After Tuesday, some right-leaning cartoonists see that wave as nothing but a spin cycle, while even some left-leaning cartoonists view the Democrats as having their own potentially problematic divisions.

Here’s how some artists are painting divergent takes on a “blue wave”:

Nate Beeler (Columbus Dispatch):



by Nate Beeler/Columbus Dispatch/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Rick McKee (Augusta Chronicle):



by Rick McKee/Augusta Chronicle/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Signe Wilkinson (Philly.com):



by Signe Wilkinson/Philly.com/WPWG 2018

