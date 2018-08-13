

(R. Kikuo Johnson/New Yorker)

AH, AUGUST, the time of summer when illustrators often look toward the theme of families going on getaways before back-to-school time arrives.

R. Kikuo Johnson, though, has a twist on that theme that befits the heatedly political climate in the time of Trump.

On the coming cover of the New Yorker, titled “Safe Travels,” Johnson — a New York-based artist who grew up in Hawaii — depicts a family vacation laced with concern and fear.

“A few summers ago, I passed through a small town in Montana to buy some emergency bear spray for a week of backpacking in grizzly country,” Johnson tells the New Yorker. “Soon after, that same town made headlines as a hotbed of white nationalism.

“Instantly, the grizzlies seemed like the lesser threat.”

Françoise Mouly, the New Yorker’s art editor, tells The Washington Post’s Comic Riffs: “R. Kikuo Johnson is at heart a cartoonist — his covers are narrative storytelling images. His topic here isn’t just ‘summer’ but what it feels like to be on a summer vacation right now, in August of 2018.

“As he tells it, the parents in ‘Safe Travels’ may have stepped away from their usual routines, but we see — in Dad’s reaction shot — that summer vacation can also be a time when we come closer to confronting reality.”

Johnson has created several memorable New Yorker covers that tease a larger narrative at play, including “Commencement.”

