

(By Christopher Weyant/Boston Globe/CagleCartoons.com 2018)

TODAY, MORE than 300 newspapers are issuing statements to spotlight the importance of a free press in the wake of President Trump’s latest characterizations of the media as an “enemy of the people.”

As part of that campaign, dozens of political artists are drawing their #FreePress messages into their new cartoons.

Here’s how some editorial illustrators, including the Boston Globe’s Christopher Weyant (top), are voicing their solidarity through art:

Clay Bennett (Chattanooga Times Free Press):



(By Clay Bennett/Chattanooga Times Free Press/WPWG 2018)

Nate Beeler (Columbus Dispatch):



(By Nate Beeler/Columbus Dispatch/CagleCartoons.com 2018)

Kevin Siers (Charlotte Observer):



(By Kevin Siers/Charlotte Observer/CagleCartoons.com 2018)

Darrin Bell (Washington Post Writers Group):



(By Darrin Bell/WPWG 2018)

David Fitzsimmons (Arizona Daily Star):



(By David Fitzsimmons/Arizona Daily Star/CagleCartoons.com 2018)

And here’s what some political cartoonists are posting on social media:

Trump's attacks on the media go against everything this country stands for. A democracy depends on journalists to keep the powerful in check and the public informed. Please share my Free Press cartoon: https://t.co/qly3Iq7asK #FreePress #FreeSpeech @AAEC_Cartoonist pic.twitter.com/KSdYBxLsgs — Rob Rogers (@Rob_Rogers) August 16, 2018

