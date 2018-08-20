

ON MONDAY, Pope Francis spoke the plain truth about the Catholic Church’s record of sexual abuse.

In a new letter released by the Vatican, the pope said the Church has failed to properly deal with its “crimes” against children, and decades of such sexual abuse must no longer be “covered up and perpetuated,” as The Washington Post’s Chico Harlan reports.

Abuse. Abandonment. Abdication. Accountability. The pope spoke to the longtime cycle of criminal failure that he said finally demands a change in Church culture.

His words follow a Pennsylvania grand jury report that documented alleged abuse by “more than 300 priests against 1,000 children over seven decades.”

Here is how some cartoonists are responding through illustration to the latest Church scandal:

Adam Zyglis (Buffalo News):



by Adam Zyglis/Buffalo News/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Dave Granlund (Cagle Cartoons):



by Dave Granlund/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Signe Wilkinson (Philly.com):



by Signe Wilkinson/Philly.com/WPWG 2018

