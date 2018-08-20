

“Monstress,” by Marjorie Liu and artist Sana Takeda. (Image Comics)

“MONSTRESS,” THAT hot title from Image Comics, continues to bask in a banner summer.

The fantasy epic by Marjorie Liu and artist Sana Takeda topped the Eisner Awards last month with five trophies. On Sunday night in San Jose, the comic pulled off another multi-win night.

“Monstress, Volume 2: The Blood” was named best graphic story at the 2018 Hugo Awards — the second straight year that the Image series has won the division.

This year, Takeda also won the best professional artist honor at the Bay Area’s World Science Fiction Convention.

“Monstress” kicked off its sparkling season in late May, when it won the comic books division at the National Cartoonist Society’s Reuben Awards.

Liu and Takeda also led the way as women dominated the Hugos, winning in most every category.

Director Patty Jenkins’s “Wonder Woman” won best long-form dramatic presentation, topping such finalists as best picture Oscar winner “The Shape of Water.” The screenplay was by Allan Heinberg, from a story by Heinberg, Zack Snyder and Jason Fuchs.

In two non-Hugo categories, Nnedi Okorafor won best young adult book for “Akata Warrior” (Viking), and Rebecca Roanhorse won the John W. Campbell Award for best new writer.

The Hugo Awards celebrate literary achievement in science fiction and fantasy, and are named for Hugo Gernsback, the founder of Amazing Stories magazine.

