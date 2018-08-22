TWO INVESTIGATIONS that collided.
Eight crimes each.
One historic day.
And one embattled president.
So reported The Washington Post on Tuesday, as former Trump attorney Michael Cohen entered a guilty plea over campaign payouts to two women, and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted on eight tax- and bank-fraud charges.
As events proceeded by the numbers, here is how cartoonists rendered their own judgment on the huge news:
Adam Zyglis (Buffalo News):
Dave Granlund (Cagle Cartoons):
Jack Ohman (Sacramento Bee):
