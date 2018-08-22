

by Bill Schorr / CagleCartoons.com 2018

TWO INVESTIGATIONS that collided.

Eight crimes each.

One historic day.

And one embattled president.

So reported The Washington Post on Tuesday, as former Trump attorney Michael Cohen entered a guilty plea over campaign payouts to two women, and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted on eight tax- and bank-fraud charges.

As events proceeded by the numbers, here is how cartoonists rendered their own judgment on the huge news:

Adam Zyglis (Buffalo News):



by Adam Zyglis / Buffalo News / CagleCartoons.com 2018

Dave Granlund (Cagle Cartoons):



by Dave Granlund / Cagle Cartoons 2018

Jack Ohman (Sacramento Bee):



by Jack Ohman / Sacramento Bee 2018

