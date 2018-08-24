

Steve Lieber’s latest cover for “The Fix.” (Image Comics)

STEVE LIEBER has created quite striking and whimsical covers since his current Image comic with collaborator Nick Spencer, “The Fix,” launched two years ago. But his newest might also be his most creative.

The new cover fronts Volume 3 of “The Fix,” the crime comedy that often basks in bright L.A. tints, as if its subtitle were Hollywood and Vice.

For the latest issue of collected “Fix” comics, Lieber finds inspiration in a legendary caricaturist so emblematic of another entertainment capital: New York, back when Broadway sat more at the center of American culture.

Lieber’s cover is an homage to the late Al Hirschfeld, best known for his illustrations capturing scenes from the theater, including his seven-decade body of work for the New York Times.

Of course, Hirschfeld — who died in 2003, at age 99 — caricatured screen celebrities, too, often for national magazines. So it feels especially organic — and winking — for Lieber to draw his two leading Los Angeles cops on the make, Mac and Roy, as if they were Tinseltown stars.

Lieber deftly mimics Hirschfeld’s clean style, right down to the pleasing geometric intertwining of the figures. And the “Fix” co-creator nods to “NINA,” the hide-and-seek name game embedded in most every Hirschfeld work in honor of his daughter — but good luck finding a “Lieber” in the entire artwork. (It would take a dirty cop to uncover that.)

“Many people like to approach comics as if they’re movies on paper, but I’ve been thinking a lot about the broader stylizations of character and setting in live theater,” Lieber tells The Washington Post’s Comic Riffs. “And that inevitably leads to Hirschfeld and his magnificent pen and ink drawings.

“Our leads in ‘The Fix’ are some very broad characters,” he continues, “and no one could capture that shameless audacity as effectively as Hirschfeld.”

Lieber and Spencer’s latest “Fix” collection arrives Sept. 5.

This post has been updated.