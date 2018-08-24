

“Closing In,” by Barry Blitt. The New Yorker 2018

“AND THE BUSINESSMEN will shake hands and talk in numbers.” Cue Van Morrison’s R&B classic “Glad Tidings,” because New Yorker cover artist Barry Blitt has invoked the climax of a great episode of “The Sopranos” to render life at the White House.

In the wake of this week’s Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen headlines, the latest satiric New Yorker cover, titled “Closing In,” shows President Trump deep in the woods, trying to shake the authorities.

The art — Blitt has created more than a dozen Trump covers in the past several years — visually quotes the Season 5 finale of “The Sopranos,” titled “All Due Respect,” which debuted on HBO in 2004. In that episode, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) flees from the FBI as agents arrest fellow mob boss Johnny “Sack” Sacramoni (Vincent Curatola). Tony — who, it turns out, is not named in the indictment — flees through the forest, finally arriving at his off-white house in New Jersey, land of his casino business ties, to the strains of Van Morrison.



“Closing In,” by Barry Blitt. (New Yorker)

Blitt has created more than 100 covers for the New Yorker, as art editor Françoise Mouly notes. Blitt’s past pop-culture references when creating politics-spoofing covers have included Charlie Chaplin’s “Modern Times” and Monty Python’s silly-walks routine.

