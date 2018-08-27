

PRESIDENT TRUMP refused to salute through a statement the life and heroic service of Sen. John McCain.

Instead, Trump opted to issue a tweet Saturday evening that “did not include any kind words for the late Arizona Republican,” as The Washington Post reported. This after an official statement was drafted shortly before the war hero died Saturday but was nixed by the commander in chief.

Here is how some cartoonists from both sides of the political aisle are saluting McCain, the Vietnam War aviator and Senate “maverick,” for his service to country:

Dave Granlund (Cagle Cartoons):



by Dave Granlund/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Bill Day (FloridaPolitics.com):



Bill Day/FloridaPolitics.com/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Taylor Jones (Cagle Cartoons):



by Taylor Jones/CagleCartoons.com 2018

David Fitzsimmons (Arizona Daily Star):



by David Fitzsimmons/Arizona Daily Star/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Jack Ohman (Sacramento Bee):



by Jack Ohman / Sacramento Bee / WPWG 2018

This post has been updated.