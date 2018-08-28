

“Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland, left, and Dan Harmon in Burbank, Calif. (Mark Hill/Adult Swim)

AMONG STREAMING services, the animation wars continue to intensify.

When it comes to top under-40 talents, Hulu and Netflix have just signed two of the hottest creators in cartoons.

Alex Hirsch, the 33-year-old creator of Disney XD’s Emmy-winning series “Gravity Falls,” has signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, the trades report.

Landing Hirsch is a big get for Netflix, which gains the animator’s exclusive services to develop series and features.

“Gravity Falls,” the sci-fi/apocalyptic series centered on tween twins, ran from 2012 to 2016. Hirsch followed that up by contributing to the screenwriting of “Detective Pikachu,” the Nintendo-game-based film due out next year.

When the Annie Award-winning “Gravity Falls” wrapped in February 2016, the series finale averaged 2.9 million viewers — the most-watched Disney XD telecast at the time. And an all-day “takeover event” tied to the finale drew 10.7 million unique total viewers.

Hirsch lands at the home of such animated series as the zeitgeist-riding “BoJack Horseman” and Matt Groening’s new “Disenchantment.”

Meanwhile, Justin Roiland, the 38-year-old co-creator of Adult Swim’s huge sci-fi hit “Rick and Morty,” has signed on for a new series at Hulu, according to Deadline.

Hulu landed Roiland and “Rick and Morty” executive producer Mike McMahan for a two-season, 16-episode order of “Solar Opposites,” an aliens-in-Middle-America story from Twentieth Century Fox.

Last May, Adult Swim signed “Rick and Morty” to a new eye-popping 70-episode order. And for good reason: Last year, the smart, warped series was the No. 1 TV show among millennials.

Hulu is looking to add fresh animated content to its extensive library of existing hits, including “Rick and Morty,” “South Park” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

As a bonus, the two streaming services gain, in Roiland and Hirsch, two of the more versatile voice actors working today.

