PRESIDENT TRUMP says tech companies like Google are rigging their search results against him.
Google says “we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”
When you Googled “rigged,” “search” and “Trump” for a time Thursday morning, the first story to appear was a Washington Post piece on Trump’s economic adviser saying that his administration was “taking a look” at whether Google searches should be regulated.
Here, based on Comic Riffs’s own search, is what some cartoonists are saying about Trump’s war on Google:
Christopher Weyant (Boston Globe):
Dave Granlund (Cagle Cartoons):
Lisa Benson (WPWG):
Signe Wilkinson (Philly.com):
