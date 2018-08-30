

by Clay Bennett / Chattanooga Times Free Press / WPWG 2018

PRESIDENT TRUMP says tech companies like Google are rigging their search results against him.

Google says “we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”

When you Googled “rigged,” “search” and “Trump” for a time Thursday morning, the first story to appear was a Washington Post piece on Trump’s economic adviser saying that his administration was “taking a look” at whether Google searches should be regulated.

Here, based on Comic Riffs’s own search, is what some cartoonists are saying about Trump’s war on Google:

Christopher Weyant (Boston Globe):



Christopher Weyant / Boston Globe / CagleCartoons.com 2018

Dave Granlund (Cagle Cartoons):



by Dave Granlund / CagleCartoons.com 2018

Lisa Benson (WPWG):



by Lisa Benson / WPWG 2018

Signe Wilkinson (Philly.com):



by Signe Wilkinson / Philly.com / WPWG 2018

Read more:

Georges Méliès: Google’s first VR/360 Doodle beautifully salutes a film pioneer

This Pulitzer-winning cartoonist once loved spoofing Trump. Now he’s ready to move on.