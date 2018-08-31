

by Mike Lester / WPWG 2018

AMERICAN CATHOLICS are intensifying their demands that their church make major change.

An incendiary letter in recent days alleged that “Pope Francis himself covered for an abusive cardinal,” as The Washington Post reported. And U.S. parishioners are turning up the flame by calling for investigations, bishop resignations and dismissals and even boycotts of Mass.

As Francis faces this “crisis of justice,” here is how some cartoonists are putting the latest Church scandal under the light of visual scrutiny:

Jeff Danziger (Rutland Herald):



Jeff Danziger / Rutland (Vt. Herald / WPWG 2018)

Kevin Siers (Charlotte Observer):



Kevin Siers / Charlotte Observer / CagleCartoons.com 2018

Rick McKee (Augusta Chronicle):