WHOM CAN President Trump trust amid tales of palace intrigue and resistance from within?

On Thursday, “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade said that Trump should place his confidence in family — particularly Ivanka and Jared Kushner and Eric Trump — and that “I would put them in almost all key meetings,” according to Newsweek.

Added the host: “Have your kids there who know you.”

That advice followed the New York Times’s publication Wednesday of an anonymous op-ed, said to be penned by a senior administration official, that depicts “resistance” forces nested within the White House that are trying to thwart Trump’s most dangerous impulses.

While many administration officials deny writing the essay, political cartoonists are drawing the dividing lines to satirize the question: Who left is loyal to the president?

Christopher Weyant (Boston Globe):



Pat Bagley (Salt Lake Tribune):



Jack Ohman (Sacramento Bee):



