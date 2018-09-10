

by R.J. Matson/CagleCartoons.com 2018

REPUBLICANS SUCH as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) hailed Brett M. Kavanaugh’s “judicial temperament and brilliance” after last week’s confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court nominee.

Senate Democrats, meanwhile, assailed the truthfulness of his past statements, including those made during his 2006 confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Yet as The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes and Seung Min Kim reported Sunday, the four days of hearings probably did nothing to alter Kavanaugh’s trajectory en route to confirmation.

Here is how some cartoonists dissected Kavanaugh’s week in the center spotlight:

Bruce Plante (Tulsa World):



by Bruce Plante/Tulsa World/CagleCartoons.com 2018

Signe Wilkinson (Philly.com):



by Signe Wilkinson/Philly.com/WPWG 2018

Taylor Jones (Cagle Cartoons):



by Taylor Jones/Cagle Cartoons 2018

Lisa Benson (WPWG):



by Lisa Benson/WPWG 2018

Read more:

Kavanaugh advised against calling Roe v. Wade ‘settled law’ while a White House lawyer