ROZ CHAST and Dave Gibbons, two true legends of the past several decades, have been inducted into the Harvey Awards’ Hall of Fame, the organization announced ahead of New York Comic Con.

The Harvey Awards will also present its International Spotlight Award to manga artist Harold Sakuishi and its first Comics Industry Pioneer Honor to San Diego Comic-Con leader and author Jackie Estrada on Oct. 5 at the New York convention.

Since the late ’70s, the pioneering Chast has become the most recognized cartoonist at the New Yorker. In recent years, she has received a raft of honors, including the National Cartoonists Society’s Reuben Award, and her best-selling memoir about eldercare, “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?,” received the Kirkus Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award for autobiography, and it became the first graphic novel to become a nonfiction National Book Award finalist.

How does Chast feel about her induction? She responded to that question from The Washington Post with this cartoon of emphatic expressions, which she updated several years ago:



(Used by permission of Roz Chast)

Gibbons was first honored by the Harveys in the late ’80s, for the landmark graphic novel “Watchmen” created with Alan Moore. His latest comic title to be adapted to the screen is “Kingsman,” which he created with Mark Millar.

Estrada is being honored for “her promotion of comics and their creators through her various roles” at Comic-Con across five decades, as well as for her photographic “Comic Book People” books, her work with Friends of Lulu and for guiding the Eisner Awards for nearly three decades.

“I’m used to giving out awards — and not to getting them,” Estrada told Comic Riffs in reflecting her surprise at receiving the honor.

Sakuishi is best known for “Beck,” his mix of manga and rock that is newly receiving a full English translation from Kodansha Comics and comiXology Originals. (Note: comiXology is owned by Amazon.com, which was founded by Washington Post owner Jeffrey P. Bezos.)

The Harvey Award, which is named for cartoonist, editor and MAD magazine founder Harvey Kurtzman, honors comics-industry achievement. The Harvey Awards Steering Committee is co-chaired by his daughter Nellie Kurtzman.

2018 marks the first year that NYCC is staging a full Harvey Awards ceremony.

