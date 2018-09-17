THE 2018 IGNATZ Awards were handed out over the weekend at the Small Press Expo in suburban Washington, and the esteemed honors again spotlighted both established stars and rapidly rising talents.

Such past Ignatz winners as Eleanor Davis (“Why Art?”) and Sophia Foster-Dimino (“Sex Fantasy”) were celebrated, receiving Ignatz “brick” trophies for outstanding graphic novel and outstanding collection, respectively.

This summer, Foster-Dimino received an Eisner Award nomination for “Small Mistakes Make Big Problems,” her story contribution to the anthology “Comics for Choice.” On Saturday, that anthology, showcasing dozens of artists, won an Ignatz Award.

Among rising creators, Iasmin Omar Ata (“Mis(h)adra”) won for promising new talent. Also nominated in that category was Tara Booth, who won the outstanding comic award for “How to Be Alive.”

The ceremony Saturday at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center was emceed by Carol Tyler. The Ignatz jurors were Leila Abdelrazaq, Kevin Czap, Mita Mahato, Carolyn Nowak and Taneka Stotts.

The Ignatz Award, named as a nod to the George Herriman “Krazy Kat” character, honors the best in indie comics.

Here are the 2018 winners:

Outstanding artist: Richie Pope, “The Box We Sit On.”

Outstanding collection: “Sex Fantasy,” by Sophia Foster-Dimino (Koyama Press).

Outstanding anthology: “Comics for Choice,” edited by Hazel Newlevant, Whit Taylor and O.K. Fox.

Outstanding graphic novel: “Why Art?,” Eleanor Davis.

Outstanding series: “Frontier,” Youth in Decline.

Outstanding minicomic: “Say It With Noodles: On Learning to Speak the Language of Food,” by Shing Yin Khor.

Outstanding comic: “How to Be Alive,” by Tara Booth.

Outstanding online comic: “Lara Croft Was My Family,” by Carta Monir.

Outstanding story: “How the Best Hunter in the Village Met Her Death,” by Molly Ostertag.

Promising new talent: Iasmin Omar Ata, “Mis(h)adra.”

Here was some of the reaction on social media:

HEY HEY my comic How the Best Hunter in the Village Met Her Death won an Ignatz for Best Story!!! pic.twitter.com/wX818LRJlu — Molly Knox Ostertag @ SPX W9B (@MollyOstertag) September 16, 2018

Thank you @SPXcomics, ignatz jurors, @AnnieKoyama, and all the attendees who voted for Sex Fantasy 🙆🏼‍♀️♥️💦 pic.twitter.com/DIRzqvYoyC — Sophia Foster-Dimino (@hellophia) September 16, 2018

Dear SPX, thank you so so so much for supporting my IGNATZ WINNING(ahhh) minicomic Say It With Noodles! I sold out of copies on Saturday, but it can be read in its entirety on @CatapultStory where it was commissioned by the brilliant @nicole_soojung.https://t.co/BtXaKP4SdZ — shing yin khor @ spx I1A (@sawdustbear) September 17, 2018