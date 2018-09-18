

by Dave Granlund / CagleCartoons.com 2018

WELCOME TO what could become much more than “Monday Night Political Football.”

Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation process will now include public testimony Monday, before the Senate, from the judge as well as from the person, Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in the early ’80s.

This, as The Washington Post reports, is a “potentially dramatic and politically perilous hearing that could determine the fate of his nomination.”

Here is how cartoonists from both sides of the political aisle are commenting on the heightening drama:

Tom Toles (The Washington Post):



by Tom Toles / The Washington Post 2018

Nate Beeler (Columbus Dispatch):



by Nate Beeler / Columbus Dispatch / CagleCartoons.com 2018

Jack Ohman (Sacramento Bee):



by Jack Ohman / Sacramento Bee / WPWG 2018

Lisa Benson (WPWG):



by Lisa Benson / WPWG 2018

Pat Bagley (Salt Lake Tribune)



by Pat Bagley / Salt Lake Tribune / CagleCartoons.com 2018

Signe Wilkinson (Philly.com):



by Signe Wilkinson / Philly.com 2018

Clay Bennett (Chattanooga Times Free Press):



by Clay Bennett / Chattanooga Times Free Press / WPWG 2018

