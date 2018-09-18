WE’VE WAITED a decade for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to offer its first solo female lead. We’ve waited four years, since the project’s announcement, to glimpse Captain Marvel in dynamic costumed action. And now, we get our first trailer as we await the arrival of the “Captain Marvel” movie in March.

Brie Larson appeared on Disney-owned “Good Morning America” Tuesday to promote Disney’s “Captain Marvel” from Washington. And at last, we got to see Larson’s Carol Danvers, the fighter pilot turned Kree-superpowered leader of the elite unit Starforce.

The trailer opens with an accident, as Danvers plummets from the heavens above and crash-lands smack into the 1990s — in the form of a Blockbuster Video.



Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. (Disney’Marvel)

“I know a renegade soldier when I see one,” intones the voiceover of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

“Space invasion. Big car chase. Truth be told, I was ready to hang it up. Till I met you today,” says Jackson’s Fury, hitting the plot points like Swiss clockwork. Then we see a flurry of Danvers’s Earthly flashbacks — military training, all-American ballgames — as she struggles to discern what about her past might be real.

And as the Samuel Jackson de-aging CGI reflects, we’re a long way from Thanos and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck direct the March 8 film, which also stars Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn and Lashana Lynch.