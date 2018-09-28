

The Wolfriders are a secretive forest tribe in the 40-year epic “Elfquest.” (Wendy and Richard Pini)

IT WAS four decades ago that Wendy Pini sat on a couch in the small apartment she shared with her husband and shared a long-gestating idea that would birth a comics empire.

“I didn’t know at the time how he might react. If he didn’t like the idea, the conversation would have ended right there, and “Elfquest” would never have been born,” Pini tells The Washington Post’s Comic Riffs.

Instead, Richard Pini took to the idea immediately. So Wendy, a sci-fi artist and performer, and Richard, then a Boston planetarium lecturer, began to brainstorm about how to deliver to the world an illustrated adventure of pointy-eared “little people.”

“He being an [astronomy] graduate of MIT and having a logical and scientific bent — his emotional response, his identification with the story idea — cemented the partnership right then and there,” Wendy Pini says, “because I knew I could trust him with any idea I might bring to him. And I remember it was so exciting to discuss how we were going to get this story out there.”

The San Francisco-born artist and the New Haven-born scientist, both in their 20s, began to get their comic out there in 1978 after they co-founded Warp Graphics to help distribute it and found an eager fandom for their manga-influenced fantasy comic series.

On Friday afternoon, the Pinis will help kick off Baltimore Comic-Con with a one-hour spotlight session, “Elfquest: 40 Years of Pointed Ears,” that will serve as a nostalgic trip through their creation, which has spawned book and merchandise sales in the millions. The festival — whose many special guests will include Frank Miller, Jim Steranko and “Luke Cage’s” Mike Colter — runs through Sunday at the Baltimore Convention Center.

In 1969, Richard Pini and Wendy Fletcher met through the letters pages of “Silver Surfer,” kicking off a correspondence that led to their marriage three years later. By 1977, Wendy was painting her vision for a feral elfin tribe and other creatures on a primitive, two-mooned planet.

“Wendy’s idea for ‘Elfquest’ was not only a beautiful and different take on a classic theme, but to me — not having clue one about how to be a publisher — it was also a wonderful puzzle to be solved. Or, perhaps, to take a quote from the first ‘Deadpool’ movie: ‘Her crazy matches my crazy!’ ”

Part of Richard’s mission became how to attract a publisher. “I like to call myself a facilitator,” he says. “If Wendy is the creative electrical spark, and the audience is the light bulb needing to be turned on, I imagine myself as the wire getting the power from source to consumer.”

But in 1978, his problem-solving nature was operating on a comics landscape that was so different from today’s as to be nearly unrecognizable, the Pinis say.

They took “Elfquest” to Marvel Comics and DC Comics and were told it was “just too peculiar” for them. Smaller publishers delivered the same verdict. So the Pinis became what they like to call “the little red hens of independent comics,” learning everything from the ground up, from paper printing to distribution to marketing.

The Pinis embraced the challenge of carving a commercial path that did not yet exist for a type of Japanese-influenced American fantasy series that would spawn imitators. And looking back, they say the necessity of a trailblazing approach gave them the “boot in the behind” that has propelled them since.

Even while the creative vision was strong, though, the publishing origins were perilous.

“ ‘Elfquest’ got off to a shaky start when we went with IPS, because that company — with its shady practices — almost pulled us down with them when they went under,” Richard says. “But again, that just steeled our resolve to do it ourselves, and do it our way. And ‘Elfquest’s’ rapid ascension, in terms of both sales and critical recognition, told us we were doing something right.”

The dynamic storytelling and vivid visuals help the series connect quickly with readers.

“My work has always been driven by deep and powerful feelings. I have always had a passion for getting those feelings out in the lines that I put on paper or express digitally,” says Wendy, who cites Osamu Tezuka and Jack Kirby as key artistic influences. “And when what I see in my head arrives full-blown onto paper or screen, I have a powerful feeling of contentment and a desire to keep going.”

“And the purpose behind all of that is to reach my audience,” she notes, “and to help them feel what I am expressing.”

By the mid-1980s, the series was racking up enough awards and sales that publishers who had spurned them now came calling.

“When, after the first big story arc — the ‘Original Quest’ — was completed in 1984, the irony was delicious when Marvel approached us wanting to license the reprint rights for their newly created Epic line of creator-owned comics,” Richard said. “We like to say we’re independent, but not isolationist. We very much enjoy working with partners like Marvel and DC and now Dark Horse, who — as we do — want to see ‘Elfquest’ reach new audiences and continue as the classic it has become.”



Richard and Wendy Pini. (via Baltimore Comic-Con)

Dark Horse recently published the comic’s “Final Quest: Volume 4,” but the Pinis say that title is only a mile marker on their continuing road and that they are talking with creative collaborators about where the “Elfquest” stories go from here.

Meanwhile, they rely on that same complementary spark that has lit their way for 40 years.

“The single most important trait in Richard that keeps our creative and professional relationship flying,” Wendy says, “is his willingness to listen.”

“For me, it’s Wendy’s amazing and constant ability to surprise me,” Richard says, “to take a story that you’d expect to go in one direction and turn it right on its pointed ear.”

Baltimore Comic-Con runs Friday (1-7 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m.-7 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at the Baltimore Convention Center; One West Pratt St.; standard daily admission ranges from $25 to $35 (VIP and three-day packages available); children under 11 free with an adult admission: baltimorecomiccon.com.