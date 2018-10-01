TOM KING, the former CIA agent turned rock-star comics writer, had a banner night Saturday at Baltimore Comic-Con’s Ringo Awards ceremony.

The Washington-based author won four trophies, including for best writer. His “Batman/Elmer Fudd Special” with artist Lee Weeks won best humor comic and best single issue or story, and his “Mister Miracle” with artist Mitch Gerads won for best series. Week also won for best artist and penciler.

The Bat books were well-represented throughout the evening, including a best cartoonist win for Joelle Jones (“Catwoman”) and a best cover artist win for Michael Cho (“Batwoman”).

Elsewhere, Emil Ferris’s breakthrough book “My Favorite Thing Is Monsters” won best original graphic novel, and Thi Bui’s “The Best We Could Do” won best nonfiction comic work.

Sarah Andersen’s “Sarah’s Scribbles” won best comic strip or panel, and “1000,” by Chuck Brown and Sanford Greene, won best Web comic.

The Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards — named for the late comic artist — are voted on by professionals as well as fans to celebrate the spirit and creativity of comics. This is the second year that Baltimore Comic-Con has hosted the Ringos. (Disclosure: I was a 2018 nominations juror.)

The ceremony’s keynote speaker was cartoonist Katie Cook (“Nothing Special,” “Gronk,” “My Little Pony”).

Here is the full list of winners:

Jury and Fan Winners:

Best cartoonist (writer/artist): Joelle Jones

Best writer: Tom King

Best artist or penciller: Lee Weeks

Best cover artist: Michael Cho

Best letterer: Todd Klein

Best colorist: Dave Stewart

Best inker: Mark Morales

Best humor comic: “Batman/Elmer Fudd Special,” DC Comics

Best comic strip or panel: “Sarah’s Scribbles,” Sarah Andersen, Andrews McMeel Syndication

Best Web comic: “1000,” Chuck Brown and Sanford Greene

Best original graphic novel: “My Favorite Thing Is Monsters,” Emil Ferris, Fantagraphics

Best kids comic or graphic novel: “DC SuperHero Girls,” DC Comics

Best nonfiction comic work: “The Best We Could Do,” Thi Bui, Abrams ComicArts

Best single issue or story: “Batman/Elmer Fudd Special,” Tom King and Lee Weeks, DC Comics

Best series: “Mister Miracle,” Tom King and Mitch Gerards, DC Comics

Best anthology: “Mine! A Celebration of Liberty and Freedom for All Benefiting Planned Parenthood,” ComicMix

Best presentation in design: “Saga,” Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples, Image Comics

Mike Wieringo Spirit Award: “Mech Cadet Yu,” Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa, BOOM! Studios

Hero Initiative Awards:

Dick Giordano Humanitarian of the Year Award: Marc Andreyko

Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award: Denny O’Neil

Fan Favorites:

Hero: Mags, from “Assassin Roommate,” by Monica Gallagher

Villain: Arlo, from “unOrdinary,” by uru-chan

New Series: “I Love Yoo,” by Quimchee

New Talent: Quimchee

Publisher: Line Webtoon

Read more:

At 40, ‘Elfquest’ takes an epic spotlight at Baltimore Comic-Con