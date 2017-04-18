

Here’s an opinion: the Caps played badly on Monday night and have a bad playoff history and being behind two games to one is bad, and fans are in a bad mood, and there are many bad trends, and if Washington loses in the first round, that would be bad. Really bad.

But the Capitals haven’t lost the series yet. What they’ve done instead is opened up the negative floodgates of Concerned Speculation and unleashed the raging torrents of Playoff Narrative, things which are now gushing all over computer screens and running freely over radio waves and coursing in heavy currents across your eyeballs, and that might be as bad as the two losses themselves. If the Caps are going to lose in the first round of the playoffs — which is no given — they should just forfeit the series and move to a small town in Slovakia and start raising sugar beets. Because no one wants to read about how they weren’t tough enough or didn’t want it enough or are crumbling under the weight of their past playoff failures or are captive to a miserable and inescapable past that has attached itself to their calves and will gnaw meat from their gangrenous limbs until the end of time.

Besides Penguins fans. They probably want to read it. Which means, what, this item is being produced for the benefit of Penguins fans? That’s messed up. Everyone involved in the production of this web content would thus be better off raising sugar beets.

Anyhow, if you are here, presumably you are either trying to wallow in someone else’s pain — rude — or you have a sadomasochistic urge to stare at your own mangled and wrinkly body parts as they flop about on the examination table. That’s not healthy. Click away. Go somewhere else. Maybe read about sugar beets at the Sweet Truth, a blog about the U.S. sugar beet industry.

When I look back at 2016, I am reminded of Will Rogers’ comment that, “Last year we said, ‘Things can’t go on like this,’ and they didn’t, they got worse.”

Wow. Even sugar beets are against us.

Anyhow, let’s go now to Scott Oake, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. broadcaster who has twice in this series riled up Capitals wingers with provocative intermission questions. Is he feeling sunny about Washington’s chances?

“At this point in this series I think we can conclude that they are crumbling under the weight of their playoff history,” Oake said Tuesday on the “Jeff Blair Show.” “The seed of doubt is in their minds. How can it not be? They’ve never gone past the second round with Alexander Ovechkin. We showed a stat last night that underlined how difficult the Caps have made it on themselves in the playoffs. Now, these are the President’s Trophy winners from each of the last two years, and yet six of [their last] nine playoff games have gone to overtime, and they’ve won two of them. So there’s a lot to be said for when they get down to the nitty-gritty, to the hard core action of the playoffs, they do not rise to the challenge. … The Caps are not rising to the challenge again, at least at this point.”

Not very sunny! Or how about TSN’s Darren Dreger, who appeared on Toronto’s 1050.

“I don’t care what anyone says: I’m certainly willing to give the Toronto Maple Leafs the credit that the Leafs deserve, no doubt about it, but I think the Washington Capitals also need to embrace reality,” Dreger said. “And the reality is, they haven’t even come close to being as good as they should be. … I’m commenting from afar here, but I watched that game pretty closely. Sometimes it’s just the intangible, and the intangible is the want to win. The overtime winner, I mean, that’s just a spectacular play, isn’t it? … So maybe that’s the difference, quite frankly, that type of play, where there just seems to be a will and a relentlessness from the Toronto Maple Leafs that isn’t yet being matched by the Washington Capitals. Maybe that’s it.”

Washington’s motto this season has been “will over skill.” Losing because of a lack of will would be an awful irony. But that seems to be an increasingly popular explanation for the Game 3 disappointment.

The Leafs are “doing it the old-fashioned way; they’re outworking the Washington Capitals,” Barry Melrose said on ESPN. “Toronto just got grittier and meaner and nastier and hungrier and faster and stronger, and they just took the game away from the Washington Capitals [after a slow start]. And from that moment on they were the best team by quite a bit and really deserved to win this game in overtime. Washington’s got some soul-searching to do. They have a lot of skill guys, they score beautiful goals, but if they have to get down and dirty in those nasty areas around the front of the net, they don’t like to do it. And that’s where Toronto’s winning this series.”

At least the Caps will get a nice break from all the noise by spending the next two days in Toronto, a relatively quiet and media-free spot where no one cares much about hockey and more interesting topics like Slovakian agricultural exports dominate the daily conversation.

“Now all of a sudden, on your off day here in Toronto, the Washington Capitals are going to get absolutely assaulted with ‘Wow, you guys always seem to find a way to lose, don’t you,?’ ” TSN’s Bob McKenzie said. “And [critics will] start picking apart every part of their game, which is the narrative when you’re down in a series. That’s just the way it goes.”

Okay, well, the Caps could at least seek refuge in the newspapers. Buoyant optimism dies in darkness. Some kind words can lighten the mood.

“It’s clear the mismatch isn’t even on the ice (although you can get the idea that Toronto’s speed is at times too much for the Capitals to handle),” The Toronto Star’s Dave Feschuk wrote. “The mismatch is in the Capitals’ heads. It’s a battle between the ghosts of their many playoff failures of the past and their current attempts to convince themselves they’re a different group than the one that’s never delivered on the promise of the Alex Ovechkin era. And as it sits, doesn’t it seem like the ghosts are winning in a rout?”

And if that bit of cheery prose doesn’t have them feeling happy, the Caps could flip to the even-more-boisterous Globe and Mail, where Cathal Kelly was … uh, doing this:

After blowing two two-goal leads and a five-on-three second-period power play on Monday night, the Capitals are doing it again. It’s happening so quickly, you can imagine the whole Washington team writhing around on the locker-room floor between periods, horror-movie-style, as their regular-season Jekyll transforms into postseason Hyde. … Every last ounce of [pressure] has been laid across the Capitals’ shoulders. By the time we get around to Game 4 on Wednesday, Washington is going to come out looking like a group of skating hunchbacks. … It’s just a look they have. It’s difficult to describe, but you know it when you see it. The Capitals know it, too. If they were feeling swamped before this thing started, they are now forehead-deep in sticky uncertainty. In its weird way, Washington as a sports town is Toronto’s American doppelgänger. Fans there have passed beyond disappointment into cynical despair.

Has any two-games-to-one playoff deficit in which all three games were decided in overtime ever prompted this level of hysteria? Is it possible that the hyperventilation in both markets might actually prompt a chuckle from the Capitals, an easing of pressure, a desire to prove all these doubters wrong? Are you really still reading this? What’s wrong with you?