

Capitals center Marcus Johansson celebrates with center Evgeny Kuznetsov and Justin Williams after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 6 on Sunday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Capitals forward Justin Williams had the primary assist on Marcus Johansson’s series-clinching, overtime goal in Game 6 on Sunday in Toronto, which meant Williams, who is nicknamed Mr. Game 7, could save his Game 7 magic for a future round. Williams tallied points in all but one game in the hotly contested first-round series, including a pair of goals in Game 1 and the overtime winner in Game 5.

Still, the Capitals’ poofy-haired playoff hero isn’t above the law.

Early Monday morning, Williams tweeted a photo of a speeding ticket from Virginia police. Several fans have already offered to pay it for him.

Justin…welcome back to Washington DC. Here's your speeding ticket pic.twitter.com/jroSqPZqdl — Justin Williams (@JustinWilliams) April 24, 2017

It’s unclear whether Williams played the “Do you know who I am?” card (unlikely, though teammate Andre Burakovsky might have) or if the officer who gave him the ticket was a Capitals fan. Who can blame Williams for being in a hurry to get home to rest up for Washington’s second-round series against the Penguins?

