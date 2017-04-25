Let’s get this thing started. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Are you ready for the rematch the Capitals have basically spent all year working toward? Just remember: To be the best, you have to beat the best. Washington has its chance — the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins are coming back to Verizon Center.

Here’s everything you need to know for Thursday’s Game 1. And stay tuned: This story will update with highlights and results throughout. For a complete guide to this series, click here.

Game information

Game 1: Washington Capitals (1st place, 55-19-8, 118 points) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2nd place, 50-21-11, 111 points)

Date and time: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Channel: NBCSN, Sportsnet

Location: Verizon Center

Regular season series: Capitals 2, Penguins 2

Remaining schedule

Game 2 at Washington: Saturday, 8 p.m. (NBC, CBC)

Game 3 at Pittsburgh: Monday, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC)

Game 4 at Pittsburgh: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC)

Game 5 at Washington (if necessary): Saturday, May 6, TBD (TBD)

Game 6 at Pittsburgh (if necessary): Monday, May 8, TBD (TBD)

Game 7 at Washington (if necessary): Wednesday, May 10, TBD (TBD)

What you need to know

>> Karl Alzner has been ruled out for Thursday night’s Game 1 with an “upper body injury.” It will be the fifth playoff game in a row he’s missed.

>> A White House speechwriter’s story of the toughest thing he ever had to do on the job: Praise the Penguins. Capitals fan Stephen Krupin tells how he did it.

>> Another series, another hot rookie for the Capitals to face. This time it’s Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel.

>> Even as other themes will emerge over the course of the next two weeks, history almost certainly will define this series as Sid vs. Ovi — again. With apologies to … ah, forget it. With apologies to no one: They are the two transcendent hockey players of their era. Whenever they meet, the default position is simple: It’s about them, writes Barry Svrluga.

>> Fans going to Games 1 and 2 at Verizon Center, be aware: Metro is not staying open late to help you get home, so plan accordingly (and remember all those OT games in the first round).

>> ESPN’s Barry Melrose has changed his mind: He’s picking the Penguins in this series, not the Capitals. “I just, I can’t put my heart on the line for the Washington Capitals,” he said. “They’ve got to show me.”

>> The biggest threat to the Capitals? It’s probably not who you think.

>> Whenever the Penguins play the Caps, the career arc of Matt Niskanen comes to mind. His signing in Washington, after he “was in the dumps” with the Pens, helped set the Caps on a course to contend.

>> The Penguins’ secondary scoring helped set them apart from the Capitals in the second round of last year’s playoffs, and the Capitals’ bottom-six forwards didn’t counter with much. Now Andre Burakovsky is looking to change that playing alongside Lars Eller and Tom Wilson, who was swapped onto the third line for Brett Connolly during the first-round series against the Maple Leafs. Doing so could make all the difference against the Penguins. “Last year the Penguins’ third and fourth lines really picked it up and we didn’t match that,” Burakovsky said. “We know it’s a huge series for us.”

>> There are few people more intimately involved with the Caps than David Abrutyn, who pops up Zelig-like throughout the history of this franchise. He has represented Washington’s best player, Alex Ovechkin, since late 2009, a few months after Ovechkin’s Caps met Sidney Crosby’s Penguins in the postseason for the first time. But that hardly begins to tell the story of his connections to the Capitals.

>> Karl Alzner, whose contract expires after this season, knows nothing will be resolved until Washington’s playoff run ends, but it’s been hard to avoid thoughts about the future. Understanding the salary cap constraints coming this summer when several young players will need new contracts, he has occasionally scanned the Capitals’ roster, trying to determine which players the team will want to keep at the cost of a raise and which will have to move on.

>> While Barry Trotz said last year’s second-round meeting was a snapshot of this upcoming one, the same could be said of the Maple Leafs series the Capitals just won. The Capitals had to endure relentless pressure from the Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs also capitalized on broken plays, used their young, speedy legs on the forecheck and did everything to limit the Capitals’ time in the offensive zone and disrupt breakouts. This was all similar to how the Penguins beat the Capitals, 4-2, at this exact time of last year’s playoffs. Now the Capitals feel a bit more prepared to face a Penguins team that, while banged up, didn’t alter its style after winning the Stanley Cup.

>> Defenseman Karl Alzner, who has missed the past four games with an undisclosed upper-body injury, practiced on Tuesday and said it was the most on-ice work he’s done since being ruled out for Game 3 of Washington’s first-round series against Toronto. Alzner said he’s “not sure” he’ll be ready for Game 1 against Pittsburgh on Thursday, but added that he is “progressing.”

>> The ratings are in: According to Nielsen overnight numbers, Sunday’s broadcast earned an average household rating in the Washington market of 4.89 on CSN and 1.35 on NBC Sports Network. The combined rating of 6.24 was the third-highest on record for a Capitals first-round playoff game on cable, behind only the Capitals’ Game 7 loss to the Canadiens in 2010 (8.10) and Washington’s Game 7 overtime win against the Bruins in 2012 (8.01), both of which were played on Wednesdays. Including games broadcast nationally on NBC, Sunday’s game was the sixth-highest rated first-round Capitals game in the Washington market on record. CSN Mid-Atlantic also recorded its highest-ever streaming numbers during Sunday’s game.

>> This year should be different for the Capitals, Fancy Stats’ Neil Greenberg writes. Pittsburgh overwhelmed Washington with its depth last season, but Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan addressed that issue during the offseason. The team signed Boston Bruins winger Brett Connolly, traded for center Lars Eller and moved Jay Beagle down the lineup to a role on the fourth line that better suited his defensive style of play. And the Capitals bring other advantages, as well.

>> Pittsburgh’s strength is the depth of its forward corps. The Penguins have the best one-two punch in the league with its top two centers in Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. On Crosby’s wing is speedy young forward Jake Guentzel, who played just 40 games in the regular season as a rookie bouncing between the American Hockey League and the NHL. He’s been an impressive linemate for Crosby, scoring five goals in five playoff games against Columbus, which included a hat trick. Here are all the players Caps fans will be cursing in Round 2.

>> Defenseman Karl Alzner wove a hopeful comparison between the Capitals and a team in a different sport. Like the Capitals, this squad had high expectations and then lost in the postseason to the eventual champion. Again favored the next year, it won a title, what the Capitals are striving to achieve now. “The [basketball] Tar Heels,” Alzner said. “They’re the redeem team and we would like to be kind of along those lines … we’d like another chance at it and to show people that we’re the real deal.” Many of Washington’s moves since being ousted by the Penguins last year have been designed with a potential rematch series against Pittsburgh in mind.

>> Bless the photographers who captured the sequence of Nazem Kadri riding Alex Ovechkin in the corner like a bull and the Russian eventually bucking the Canadian off his back as fans pointed, with mouths agape, at a scene more befitting the National Finals Rodeo than a hockey game.

>> Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby will get the lion’s share of the attention, but the eventual winner of this series will be the team that gets the most production from players other than its stars, writes Fancy Stats’ Neil Greenberg.

>> Let’s acknowledge the obvious: There shouldn’t be an upcoming Penguins series. Not yet, anyhow. We’ve all been complaining about this for three months, once it became clear that the Capitals, Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets were three of the five best teams in the NHL, and that two of them would be forced to meet in the first round, with the winner likely to immediately face the league’s top team. Requiring your strongest performers to scratch each other’s eyes out a month shy of the championship round sounds like a great tactic for a high school football coach. But it’s a curious way to organize a sports league, writes Dan Steinberg.

>> Justin Williams tallied points in all but one game in the hotly contested first-round series, including a pair of goals in Game 1 and the overtime winner in Game 5. Still, the Capitals’ poofy-haired playoff hero isn’t above the law. Early Monday morning, Williams tweeted a photo of a speeding ticket from Virginia police. Several fans have already offered to pay it for him.

>> Ever since the teams’ hard-fought, six-game series a year ago, the Capitals and Penguins have seemed to be on a collision course to do it all over again. The Penguins won their series in five games over the Columbus Blue Jackets, and on Sunday night, Washington beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, 2-1, to move on after six games. “We’re ready,” forward Marcus Johansson said. “We’re excited. We can’t wait to get going. We’ve worked hard for it. We’ve worked all year and all summer to get back into this position, and now we’re here.”

>> It’s supposed to be fun, right? But every single Capitals playoff game merely seems to be a reminder of the difficulty of what they’re trying to pull off, writes Barry Svrluga. There will be time to think about what’s next, which is a juicy matchup with the Penguins in the second round. But for a franchise and a fan base that have spent so much time and energy stewing about what they haven’t accomplished, take time — right now, wherever you are — to appreciate what they just did.

>> Five of the Maple Leafs series’ six games went to overtime. All six games were decided by one goal. But it was Marcus Johansson, the Capitals’ quiet, skilled forward, who ultimately tilted the series in the top seed’s favor. For his efforts, Johansson was gifted an “air kiss” from Caps owner Ted Leonsis. Relive some of the best and worst moments from Game 6.

>> Playoff hockey is a rush and a thrill and a jolt of adrenaline and a three-hour sugar high. But it’s also often stupid, writes Dan Steinberg. The games are tight. The margins are tiny. Luck lurks everywhere. Happenstance tugs at every collar. And too often, the team that gets the better of the play still loses the game.

>> Braden Holtby has a chance to repeat as the Vezina Trophy winner, given to the NHL’s top goaltender in the regular season. The NHL announced Holtby, Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and the Montreal’s Carey Price as the three finalists Saturday. Holtby won the award at the end of last season, Price won it in 2015 and Bobrovsky took it home in 2013. This year’s winner will be announced at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on June 21.

>> The Post’s Dan Steinberg argues that the Capitals actually deserve to win the Stanley Cup this year: “There’s not much more you can say about the most complete Capitals team we’ve ever seen. They had the most points in the NHL this season, the best goal differential, the fewest goals allowed, the most wins at home. They had the best goal differential in the first period, and the best goal differential in the third period. They had 59 points in their first 41 games, and 59 points in their last 41 games. They were the best hockey team out there, and it wasn’t that close.”

>> We all know the decade-long narrative for the Capitals: They’re a talented team that can’t get past the second round. Why is this year different? Here are five reasons to be optimistic about the team’s Stanley Cup chances, and because this is the Capitals, the five reasons to be pessimistic.

>> Meanwhile, Fancy Stats’ Neil Greenberg makes the case that, despite their reputation, the Capitals aren’t chokers in the playoffs: “The tendency is to set postseason expectations based on regular season performance, but history shows this to be a bit unfair. For example, only eight of the last 31 Presidents’ Trophy winners — awarded to the team with the best overall record during the regular season — have won the Stanley Cup. Just three others made the Stanley Cup Finals. In the NBA, by comparison, the team with the most wins has gone on to win a title 14 times in that same span, with two others making the NBA Finals.”