

Barry Melrose no longer thinks Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals are going to the Stanley Cup. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Preseason predictions, no matter the sport, are a fun but futile exercise. Case in point: Back in October, ESPN hockey analyst Barry Melrose predicted that the Tampa Bay Lightning would defeat the Los Angeles Kings to win the Stanley Cup. Neither team even qualified for the playoffs.

Melrose got a do-over before the start of the postseason, and this time he picked the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Capitals to advance to the Stanley Cup finals, where he predicted they would lose to the Blackhawks. After Nashville stunned Chicago with a first-round sweep, you might think that Washington, even coming off a more difficult than expected first-round series against Toronto, was Melrose’s new pick to win it all. You would be wrong.

[The one speech I wrote for Obama that I didn’t believe in: Praising the Penguins]

“So, how are they to get past the Pens?” ESPN’s Dianna Russini asked Melrose during a “SportsCenter” segment Wednesday as the two previewed the Capitals-Penguins second-round series.

“Uh, they’re not,” Melrose said, prompting Russini to protest his sudden change of heart. “I made a switch. I made a switch. I can switch, I’m an analyst, I can switch. I analyzed Pittsburgh, and I think Pittsburgh’s a better team than Washington. Is Washington a different team than they had been? Yes, they are, and that’s why this was a tough pick for me to do, but I just look at Pittsburgh, the way they beat Columbus in five games, a team that’s very, very good. [Sidney] Crosby’s playing great, [Evgeni] Malkin led the playoffs in scoring (during the first round). You’ve got [Jake] Guentzel, who’s got five goals. [Bryan] Rust’s got four goals, I think, so they got a great supporting cast. [Chris] Kunitz, I think, might be back for this series. He’ll be a great addition, and they know how to win. This team has won two Stanley Cups. They’ve been in three finals. They know what it takes to win.

“I just, I can’t put my heart on the line for the Washington Capitals. They’ve got to show me. . . . They brought me into the circle, and they had me biting, but I had to go back to Pittsburgh when I decided that I was going to pick who won this round.”

[This Capitals team is much better than the one that lost to the Penguins last playoffs]

“You’ve been all-in on the Caps, saying it’s their year,” Russini said.

“I love the Caps and they’re a different team, but Pittsburgh’s still Pittsburgh and I don’t think the Caps will beat ’em.”

This is Barry stunning us. pic.twitter.com/tSVVrLh81X — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 27, 2017

Here are a few other good-for-nothing predictions for the second round:

ESPN

Six of ESPN’s other 10 hockey experts, many of whom were sadly laid off Wednesday, pick the Capitals to advance.

Puck Daddy

Four of seven pundits predict that the Capitals will eliminate the Penguins.

USA Today

Three of four experts pick the Capitals.

NHL.com

Seventeen of 21 experts pick the Capitals.

CBS Sports

Cody Benjamin likes the Caps in seven.

The Ringer

Donnie Kwak picks the Capitals in six.

RMNB

Ian Oland, Peter Hassett and the inimitable Keith, a coin, all pick the Caps.

Fancy Stats’ Neil Greenberg

The Capitals have a 56.8 percent chance at winning the series.