

Braden Holtby makes a save in Game 3. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Braden Holtby stopped 28 of 30 shots in the Capitals’ 3-2, overtime win against the Penguins in Game 3 on Monday, a bounce-back performance by a guy who was pulled during the second intermission of Game 2 only 48 hours earlier. After the win, Holtby described how he managed to put his uncharacteristically poor outing behind him.

“I just simplified things, got back to the mental base,” Holtby told NBC Sports Network’s Pierre McGuire. “It’s what got us here. I had a good long talk with my sports psych guy in Edmonton and we broke things back down to the basics, really focused. He basically said that the puck doesn’t know it’s a big game, so just do what you do.”

Holtby’s “sports psych guy in Edmonton” is John Stevenson, who has worked with Holtby since the defending Vezina Trophy winner was 14 years old and delivered a simple message ahead of Game 3.

“It was basically just a reminder,” said Stevenson, who remains in regular communication with Holtby and Capitals goalie coach Mitch Korn throughout the season. “I was like, ‘Braden, does the goal post know that it’s a big game? Does the puck know that it’s a big game? You’re playing on the same ice surface you played back in October.’ He’s so good at mentally rebounding. He has that skill to park it and let it go and just get back to being Braden. He did it in the Toronto series, too. It’s like the PGA Tour, the bounce back stat. Someone gets a bogey and then the next hole they get a birdie. He’s just amazing at it. He’s worked very, very hard at doing that, too.”

After allowing three goals on 18 shots in Wednesday’s Game 4 loss in Pittsburgh, Holtby and the Capitals will have to bounce back again in D.C. on Saturday. They can’t afford another bogey in the series, or the only opportunity they’ll have for a birdie before next fall will be on an actual golf course.

The goal post and the puck and the Verizon Center ice may not know that Saturday marks Washington’s first must-win game of the season, but every sentient being with an emotional interest in the Capitals sure does, and it’s enough to make one sick. This probably won’t do anything to change that, but a couple of hours before Game 4, Stevenson was kind enough to offer the following advice for Capitals fans. His message still applies, even after Wednesday’s result.

“You treat one period, one shift, one game at a time,” he said. “The momentum doesn’t have to carry over to the next game. It’s a clean slate. I tell my guys, I have no future, I have no past, my goal is to make the present last, I’m right here, right now. As much as Braden won the last game, it’s a new game. He’s preparing the same way. For fans, the biggest thing is to just be supportive. Braden’s a good goalie and he’s done well and he will do well, and it’s just trusting that. I think that’s the biggest thing. When they’re back in Washington, just be the biggest, loudest, noisiest building cheering. You control the controllable. You’re bringing your focus to the here and now.”

Stevenson, who worked with the Oilers for 10 years, said he would love to see Edmonton and the Capitals meet in the Stanley Cup final. He also said he doesn’t get caught up in the emotion of watching games, and is usually more focused on monitoring Holtby’s tracking and rebound control. If that improves in Game 5, Washington will have a shot. If not, the Capitals and their fans will likely have all summer to process yet another premature postseason exit.

“It’s exciting, it’s fun to watch, but it’s never getting too high and never getting too low,” Stevenson said. “You treat winning and losing exactly the same. There’s lessons learned every time.”