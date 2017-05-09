Will the smiles continue for the Caps? (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Well, here we are. Game 7. At home. What better way for the Capitals to exorcise their playoff demons than by beating their archrivals in such dramatic fashion? Imagine the celebration! But then again … they could lose. And all those old doubts and fears would crop up tenfold. So let’s do this: Take a deep breath. There’s a lot riding on Wednesday’s game, but control what you can control. Think happy thoughts. And try to enjoy the ride.

This story will be updated with highlights and analysis in the lead-up to Game 7 and throughout Wednesday night.

Game information

Game 7: Washington Capitals (1st place, 55-19-8, 118 points) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2nd place, 50-21-11, 111 points)

Date and time: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Channel: NBCSN

Location: Verizon Center

Regular season series: Capitals 2, Penguins 2

Game 1 at Washington: Penguins 3, Capitals 2

Game 2 at Washington: Penguins 6, Capitals 2

Game 3 at Pittsburgh: Capitals 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Game 4 at Pittsburgh: Penguins 3, Capitals 2

Game 5 at Washington: Capitals 4, Penguins 2

Game 6 at Pittsburgh: Capitals 5, Penguins 2

Latest headlines



>> Washington’s football, baseball, basketball and hockey teams are 1-for-86 in reaching the semifinal round in their sports since 1991. None has won a title. But now the ugly old Troll who has haunted D.C. sports is worried. Even trolls have nightmares and his are coming true. The Capitals and Wizards … let’s not say it. But this week may be the Troll’s last stand, writes Tom Boswell.

>> The meeting on May 5, 2017, didn’t feel momentous to Barry Trotz. He just asked one of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history to play on a third line with Washington’s season on the verge of being extinguished because it could balance out the Capitals’ scoring attack. In what is now a telling picture of Washington’s evolution as a team and Alex Ovechkin’s as a captain, the Capitals enter their most important game of the past two decades with the franchise’s foundational player in reduced role.

>> The Penguins appeared to have everything under control. They held a three-games-to-one lead over the Capitals and the Caps appeared to be scrambling for answers as they tried to avoid elimination. Turns out they found some.

>> The 22-year-old Andre Burakovsky is Washington’s streakiest scorer, so three goals in two games is good news for the Capitals after they forced a Game 7. The rejiggered top line with Burakovsky on it accounted for all three of the team’s even-strength goals, and Burakovsky scored two of them. “Since we made the move, I think the lines have been pretty effective for us,” Barry Trotz said.

>> Wednesday — with a Game 7 for the Caps and a Game 5 for the Wizards — could be the biggest D.C. sports night in forever. And with these Caps, Dan Steinberg thinks if they lose to the Penguins, some fans might never get over it. It would go down among the most disappointing losses in franchise history, which is like saying a Metro delay will go down as among the most frustrating irritants in WMATA history. If the Caps survive this round, they become clear Stanley Cup favorites.

>> So much of Game 6 was a clinic, this 5-2 victory for the Capitals. And because of the style of this performance, here are two realities: Wednesday night’s Game 7 at Verizon Center is the biggest of the Alex Ovechkin era of Washington hockey. And when the puck drops to decide the series, the clear favorite will be the team in red sweaters, writes Barry Svrluga.

>> Exactly a week after Sidney Crosby sustained a concussion in Game 3, he barreled into the boards and lay face down on the ice for a few moments. Following Monday night’s game, however, Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby had not been evaluated for a concussion. When Crosby was asked if he was evaluated following that play, the Penguins star said, “Yeah, yeah … Pretty standard.”

>> “I think it’s frustrating when you’ve got an opportunity like this to win a game and win a series at home and you don’t play the way that you’d like; you can get frustrated,” Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan said. “There was a little of frustration, but I thought we talked about making sure that we grab a hold of ourselves and stay focused and just try to play the game the right way. But we just, to a man, we weren’t good enough tonight.” The Caps, meanwhile, uncorked their best performance of the playoffs. Here are the best and worst moments of Game 6. Also, is this guy wearing a “Fire Dan Snyder” shirt the Caps’ good-luck charm?

>> A year ago, Evgeny Kuznetsov struggled under the spotlight, finishing with just one goal and one assist in 12 playoff games, one of the biggest disappointments in another early exit for Washington. In this year’s playoffs, Kuznetsov has five goals and three assists in 11 games, including four in Washington’s second-round series with the Penguins. He again has proved he is the Capitals’ future. Speaking of the future, the Caps know they can’t change their past — so they are focusing on the future.

>> Andre Burakovsky hadn’t been much of a factor in these playoffs, with just two assists in 10 games entering Game 5. All it took for him to break through, however, was a bit of line tinkering by Coach Barry Trotz. Burakovsky made the most of the opportunity Saturday, scoring a first-period goal to keep the Capitals alive early and adding an assist on the game-tying goal in the third period. It was an encouraging sign for Burakovsky and the Capitals’ forwards corps, which was in a bit of a goal slump entering Game 5.

>> The Capitals entered the third period of Game 5 down a goal. And if you say you had hope for a win, Post columnist Barry Svrluga says he doesn’t believe you. Neither do we. The Caps now head to Pittsburgh for a must-win game Monday night. See you back here Wednesday night? Right now, if you tell us you have hope for that, we’ll believe you.

>> Words of advice for Caps fans from Braden Holtby’s “sports psych guy in Edmonton” John Stevenson, who has worked with Holtby since the defending Vezina Trophy winner was 14 years old: “When they’re back in Washington, just be the biggest, loudest, noisiest building cheering. You control the controllable. You’re bringing your focus to the here and now.”

>> True, Washington is outshooting the Penguins in the series and did so in lopsided fashion in the Game 4 loss. But perhaps the most surprising aspect about this year’s playoff debacle is the different ways the Capitals are beating themselves — like Dmitry Orlov kicking the puck into his own net.

>> Here’s something Dan Steinberg never ever wants to hear again for the rest of his life: The Capitals played great, dominated possession and registered 437 more shot attempts than their playoff opponent, but they lost because hockey is weird and random LOL.

>> It’s a terrible state of existence when every odd bounce that works against you has to be woven into the tapestry as part of some generations-long drama — and a depressing one at that. But it is the very existence of the Capitals, and who knows when — or if — that will change. Welcome, then, Dmitry Orlov and his right skate to this disaster. They’re part of the story now, like it or not, writes Barry Svrluga.

>> Alex Ovechkin blamed himself after Game 4. “I think I didn’t control the puck well,” Ovechkin said. “You know, I make stupid decisions. Unfortunately, it happened, and we have to forget it and we have to move forward. Every game right now for us is [a Game 7], so we have to win three to move forward. I’m pretty sure we’re ready for that.”

>> The Capitals and Sidney Crosby’s scary history of head injuries were linked long before the Penguins’ captain lay on the ice late in the first period on Monday after taking a cross-check to the face from Matt Niskanen. Pittsburgh Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed everyone’s worst fears and added a new chapter to that history when he announced Tuesday that Crosby suffered a concussion on the play and will miss at least Game 4 of the second-round playoff series.

>> You would have to live somewhere between optimism and insanity to predict the Caps will win this series. NHL teams that drop the first two games of a seven-game set at home go on to lose about 80 percent of the time. The Caps have lost six straight games in Pittsburgh. Still, Washington’s only chance, it seems to Dan Steinberg, is to ease back into the team it’s been for the past two years.

>>“So here we are again, in late April, absolutely panicking,” writes Barry Svrluga. And it’s tough to argue with him. For the Capitals, it’s starting to look like the same old story.

>> Marc-Andre Fleury helped the Penguins win a Stanley Cup in 2009 and has been a franchise cornerstone for more than a decade, but was replaced by rookie Matt Murray because of injuries last postseason. He nearly rode the bench for another playoff run, but when Murray was injured in warm-ups of Game 1 during the Penguins’ first-round series, Fleury stepped into a net that is, at least for the moment, his again. Fleury’s steady play is making the Penguins’ Cup pursuit much simpler.

>> D.C. sporting events aren’t known for their celebrity power, but last week seemed different. Twenty-four hours after Joe Biden brought down the house during a Wizards-Hawks playoff game, the Caps hosted a veteran A-lister of their own: David Letterman and his truly spectacular beard. Dan Steinberg talked with the TV legend about why he was at the game and whom he was rooting for.

>> There are few people more intimately involved with the Caps than David Abrutyn, who pops up Zelig-like throughout the history of this franchise. He has represented Washington’s best player, Alex Ovechkin, since late 2009, a few months after Ovechkin’s Caps met Sidney Crosby’s Penguins in the postseason for the first time. But that hardly begins to tell the story of his connections to the Capitals.

>> Karl Alzner, whose contract expires after this season, knows nothing will be resolved until Washington’s playoff run ends, but it’s been hard to avoid thoughts about the future. Understanding the salary cap constraints coming this summer when several young players will need new contracts, he has occasionally scanned the Capitals’ roster, trying to determine which players the team will want to keep at the cost of a raise and which will have to move on.

>> This year should be different for the Capitals, Fancy Stats’ Neil Greenberg writes. Pittsburgh overwhelmed Washington with its depth last season, but Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan addressed that issue during the offseason. The team signed Boston Bruins winger Brett Connolly, traded for center Lars Eller and moved Jay Beagle down the lineup to a role on the fourth line that better suited his defensive style of play. And the Capitals bring other advantages, as well.

>> Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby will get the lion’s share of the attention, but the eventual winner of this series will be the team that gets the most production from players other than its stars, writes Fancy Stats’ Neil Greenberg.

>> Let’s acknowledge the obvious: There shouldn’t be a Penguins series. Not yet, anyhow.

>> Playoff hockey is a rush and a thrill and a jolt of adrenaline and a three-hour sugar high. But it’s also often stupid, writes Dan Steinberg. The games are tight. The margins are tiny. Luck lurks everywhere. Happenstance tugs at every collar. And too often, the team that gets the better of the play still loses the game.

>> The Post’s Dan Steinberg argues that the Capitals actually deserve to win the Stanley Cup this year: “There’s not much more you can say about the most complete Capitals team we’ve ever seen. They had the most points in the NHL this season, the best goal differential, the fewest goals allowed, the most wins at home. They had the best goal differential in the first period, and the best goal differential in the third period. They had 59 points in their first 41 games, and 59 points in their last 41 games. They were the best hockey team out there, and it wasn’t that close.”