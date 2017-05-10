

Enny Romero walks to the dugout after he was pulled from the game during the Nationals’ 12-inning loss to the Orioles on Tuesday. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

The morning after Enny Romero wasted another dominant effort by Max Scherzer and committed the Nationals’ sixth blown save of the season in a 5-4, 12-inning loss at Baltimore, Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo didn’t sugarcoat his bullpen’s performance through 33 games. He couldn’t possibly do that, but Rizzo also reaffirmed his confidence in the roster he constructed and said he’s not actively seeking a trade for a reliever at this time.

“They’ve been bad,” Rizzo told the Sports Junkies on Wednesday on 106.7 The Fan. “We’ve got the best record in the National League and the bullpen’s been the worst in the league. You gotta own it. They haven’t pitched well. How do you fix it is the question we’re trying to answer, and first and foremost, I think you have to get your three best relievers healthy. You open the season with [Shawn] Kelley, [Koda] Glover and [Sammy] Solis on the disabled list —it’s tough. Now you’re depending on players and relievers that you didn’t quite want to rely on this early in the season, and you could see the result. We’re paying for it. … Kelley and Glover are very, very close to returning; I think that will be a big shot in the arm for these guys.”

Solis has been on the disabled list since April 19 with left elbow inflammation. Kelley has been on the disabled list since Saturday with a lower back strain. Glover is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Class AA Harrisburg on Wednesday. Blake Treinen, who began the season as the Nationals’ closer, is healthy, but his ERA in 14 2/3 innings (8.59) is not. Romero and Matt Albers combined for three blown saves and Joe Blanton allowed at least one earned run in eight of his 13 appearances. The Nationals’ bullpen sports a 5.47 ERA — third-worst in baseball — and is allowing opposing batters to hit .287. Despite all that, Rizzo isn’t panicking, and he came prepared with numbers to explain why.

“Hey, I gotta trust the track record and the stuff and the past performance of these guys to believe that there are better days coming,” he said. “Do you trust Joe Blanton’s 80 games with a 2.58 ERA last season, or his 12 games with a 9.75 [ERA]? Or Treinen’s last three years — [2.49] ERA, 3.86 ERA, [2.28] ERA last year in 73 games. Kelley’s been 2.45, 2.64 the last two years; he’s got a 5.40 this year. I think you have to believe in the process, I think you have to trust your eyes that their stuff is good, I think you have to trust their track record. I believe in these guys. I still believe that when these guys are healthy, this is a very, very good bullpen that can help us win a lot of games, and I’m not getting off that until they prove me wrong. The problem is I think I may have more confidence in the bullpen than the bullpen has in themselves. That’s gotta change. We’ve gotta figure this thing out. We’ve gotta do things that puts them in position to succeed, and then it’s on the players. But we’re treading a little bit of water now with three of our relievers out on the disabled list and guys pitching in unfamiliar roles.”

Rizzo said he wants to see how the bullpen fares after Kelley, Solis and Glover return to action before potentially approaching ownership about acquiring outside help.

“We usually evaluate these things after the first 50, 60 games — we really know what type of team we have, and then as the trade deadline nears, that’s when you make some adjustments on parts of the team that you think need adjusting,” Rizzo said. “I think it’s way too early to make any snap judgments. … I think the market’s going to correct itself in the bullpen and they’re going to pitch better, and they have to pitch better. And if they don’t, then we have to make decisions internally or externally to improve ourselves.”

The Nationals acquired closers Mark Melancon and Jonathan Papelbon at the trade deadline in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

“We’re not actively out in the trade market looking for bullpen help right now,” Rizzo said. “We’re going to trust that once we get our guys back, we’ll evaluate where we’re at and we’ll see if things improve. If they don’t, then we’ll have to make other adjustments. We’ve never been afraid to make moves during the season, and we won’t again.”