For years, Red Sox fans have flocked to Oriole Park at Camden Yards when Boston is in town and, at times, drowned out the Baltimore faithful with chants of “Let’s go, Red Sox! Let’s go, Red Sox!” Until the Orioles’ resurgence under Manager Buck Showalter, those fans saw more Red Sox wins than losses at the ballpark that came to be known as Fenway South.

“I was telling Big Papi before the game, this isn’t Fenway South anymore,” Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said in 2013. “This is Camden Yards. He remembers — and who doesn’t — when this place was all Boston. Now our fans are back here supporting us.”

Red Sox fans haven’t gone away, however. They’ll be back at Camden Yards in full force next month when the American League East rivals play a four-game series. The Red Sox are even organizing a “Red Sox in Baltimore Party” for one of the games.

Join the sea of Red Sox fans taking over Camden Yards on Saturday, June 3rd! All Red Sox Nation fans will sit together to cheer on the Sox as they battle the Orioles.

We're partying in Baltimore next month!

For $134, fans get a seat in Sections 81-87, access to a pregame meetup party in the B&O Warehouse, raffle prizes and an “exclusive Red Sox Nation in Baltimore” T-shirt. The Red Sox are offering similar packages for road games in New York and Toronto this season, but the package for the game in Baltimore is the only one that comes with a T-shirt, and it’s a doozy.

This desecration of the Maryland flag is the worst Maryland-Massachusetts T-shirt mash-up since Walmart sold Russell Athletic T-shirts featuring the Terps’ logo inside an outline of the wrong state last year.

