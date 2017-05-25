

Joe Cuddihy and Kevin Cuddihy attended baseball games in Baltimore and D.C. on Wednesday. (Scott Allen/The Washington Post)

Wednesday provided an exceedingly rare opportunity for D.C. area baseball fans and at least one father-son duo took advantage of it. Kevin Cuddihy and his dad, Joe, were at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the Orioles’ 4-3 loss to the Twins in a game that started at 12:35 p.m. Afterward, they made the 40-mile drive to Nationals Park to watch the Nationals’ 5-1 win over the Mariners.

“It’s something that I’ve kind of been looking at doing for five or six years,” Kevin, 44, said of the two-city doubleheader. “Some years it was just on the back burner and other years, there just wasn’t a day that lined up. I think last year the only day that lined up was because of a rainout and I didn’t realize it until like a day before. I didn’t have time to set things up.”

[Bryce Harper’s bucket list: Nats outfielder has homered in all 15 NL cities]

This year, the Cuddihys were prepared. When MLB announced game times for the 2017 season in January, Kevin created an Excel spreadsheet with the schedules for the Nationals and Orioles. The teams had home games on the same day seven times, but Wednesday was the only day when their start times were far enough apart to make seeing games in Baltimore and Washington possible.

Major League Baseball tries to avoid scheduling both teams in two-team markets at home on the same day. Katy Feeney, the longtime MLB senior vice president of scheduling who died earlier this year, told the Mercury News in 2014 that the league tries to keep these so-called “conflict games” to fewer than 10 per season. Like the Nationals and Orioles, the Cubs and White Sox, Dodgers and Angels, A’s and Giants, and Mets and Yankees are rarely home at the same time. (Coincidentally, a Yankee Stadium-Citi Field doubleheader was in play on Thursday until the Yankees’ 1:05 p.m. game against the Royals was postponed.)

“I’ve always thought that this would be a perfect thing for Major League Baseball to plan for and market in the two-team cities,” Kevin said. “They could do it on a Saturday and sell tickets to each game and a bus ticket to the other stadium.”

Kevin received complimentary tickets for Wednesday’s games through Umps Care, a charity organization he’s volunteered with for several years. He and his father left Fairfax for Baltimore around 9:45 a.m. and were in their seats, a couple of rows in front of the Camden Yards press box, by 11:45.

Kevin and Joe attended a few Orioles games every year at Memorial Stadium after the family moved from Buffalo when Kevin was a kid and continued to make the occasional trip to Camden Yards after it opened in 1992, but they hadn’t been to Baltimore for a game in a couple of years. While they’ve both fully embraced the Nationals and despise Orioles owner Peter Angelos, it felt good to be back.



(Courtesy Kevin Cuddihy)

“I’ve been there enough that you recognize things, you remember when to shout ‘O,’ you sing along to ‘Thank God I’m a Country Boy, you’re ready for people to call you hon, you smell Old Bay all over the place,” said Kevin, who had an Old Bay sausage for lunch. “You’re used to it and it’s comfortable.”

The Orioles game was over in three hours. Kevin and Joe escaped the traffic of downtown Baltimore by 4:30 p.m., changed out of their Orioles gear and into Nationals gear, and were handed Max Scherzer snow globes as they walked through the Nationals Park gates at 6:15 p.m. Attending games in Baltimore and D.C. hours apart provided a unique perspective of the differences between the two ballparks.

“Oriole Park was the last major league park built without the ability to see the field from the concourse, and to me, as beautiful as the park is, that’s a huge drawback for it,” said Kevin, who goes to about five Nationals games a year and estimates he’s been to half the major league ballparks. “Nationals Park, I know a lot of people at the start were saying it’s just concrete, it’s plain, but I like how the personality of it has grown over the 12 years. Every single year they’re bringing in new things. Oriole Park at Camden Yards is a beautiful stadium. But this is our stadium.”

“There’s a difference in fan bases,” Joe, who turns 70 next month, said. “You go to an Orioles game and you see fans that have been going to games for 40 years. Crusty old guys. You don’t see that as much here.”

Kevin relayed a story about one such fan who walked up to the press box in Baltimore during Wednesday’s game and shouted, “Is Jim around?!” (He was apparently looking for MASN analyst Jim Palmer.)

The Nationals game was completed in a tidy 2 hours 28 minutes, and Kevin and Joe were back home in Fairfax by 10:30 p.m. Both men said the experience was enjoyable and, barring a fortuitous rainout later this season, they look forward to hopefully doing it again next year.