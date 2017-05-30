

Bryce Harper hits Hunter Strickland in the face after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of Monday’s game. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Monday’s fisticuffs between Bryce Harper and Giants reliever Hunter Strickland and the ensuing brawl provided fodder for enough meh-mays to sustain us all until the next time a pitcher intentionally throws at Harper in retaliation for home runs that pitcher allowed to the Nationals’ outfielder almost three years earlier. (Meh-may, of course, is how Harper pronounced meme a couple of years ago. Like Strickland, we’ll never forget it.)

Here are the best memes from Monday’s brawl by the bay:

Harper’s errant helmet toss

Harper charged the mound and landed a punch to Strickland’s face after Strickland drilled him with a 98-mph fastball, but Harper’s helmet toss was about as accurate as 50 Cent’s infamous first pitch.

“I was just trying to go after him, with the helmet or just myself,” Harper said. “I was just trying to do what I needed to do to keep it going I guess. I don’t know. In that situation, you see red. You just try to do the best you can and get out of there and not get crushed by one of their teammates coming in.”

Bryce Harper's helmet throw x Lance Stephenson pic.twitter.com/HMDTF2gGKh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 30, 2017

Bryce Harper helmet throw vs. 50 Cent first pitch pic.twitter.com/jFw3JJvMVc — Jack Korte (@JackMyNBC5) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper's helmet throw gets the treatment pic.twitter.com/vp0wYQWv4b — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 29, 2017

Another look at Bryce Harper's helmet throw pic.twitter.com/SvePzM51Qk — Subfivehundies (@goodfundies) May 29, 2017

Harper and Ryan Zimmerman as prom dates

It took several Giants players to drag Strickland into the dugout, but Zimmerman’s embrace was enough to keep Harper out of harm’s way after the initial punches were thrown.

Bryce Harper is ready for prom pic.twitter.com/jBYPZCfMRi — Alex Nagel (@alexnagel51) May 29, 2017

I want someone to hold me like Ryan Zimmerman holds Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/0cWZsVWOrI — RJ Loubier (@ThoseRJs) May 29, 2017

Don't talk to me or my son ever again. pic.twitter.com/cnKrGBtRfL — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) May 29, 2017

Buster Posey, observer

Giants catcher Buster Posey wanted no part of Monday’s brawl and didn’t move from his spot behind home plate as Harper charged the mound. People noticed.

“Well, I mean, after it happened, I kind of saw Harper point,” Posey said after the game. “Next thing you know he’s going out after him. There are some big guys tumbling around. Mike Morse is about as big as they come and he was getting knocked around like a pinball. So…be a little dangerous to get in there sometimes.”

Buster Posey didn’t even move to help his man lol pic.twitter.com/EhbDY3ji5O — Jeff (@jamfan40) May 29, 2017

Replay of Buster Posey's involvement… pic.twitter.com/wMlCjfSpLt — Mark Freeman (@mfreemantv) May 29, 2017

Memorial Day bout

The Nationals and Giants were wearing Memorial Day caps and jerseys, so one person set Monday’s fight to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

But how did Harper see Strickland with his camo gear on? — Dang88 (@dan3316iel) May 29, 2017

Madison Bumgarner, bummed

While his teammates jumped over the dugout railing to join the fracas, Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner wisely stayed put. Bumgarner is recovering from an April dirt bike accident, or he likely would’ve been among the first players on the field.

*goes to get his dirt bike* pic.twitter.com/OETdAjM2cf — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) May 29, 2017