Bryce Harper hits Hunter Strickland in the face after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of Monday’s game. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Monday’s fisticuffs between Bryce Harper and Giants reliever Hunter Strickland and the ensuing brawl provided fodder for enough meh-mays to sustain us all until the next time a pitcher intentionally throws at Harper in retaliation for home runs that pitcher allowed to the Nationals’ outfielder almost three years earlier. (Meh-may, of course, is how Harper pronounced meme a couple of years ago. Like Strickland, we’ll never forget it.)

Here are the best memes from Monday’s brawl by the bay:

Harper’s errant helmet toss
Harper charged the mound and landed a punch to Strickland’s face after Strickland drilled him with a 98-mph fastball, but Harper’s helmet toss was about as accurate as 50 Cent’s infamous first pitch.

“I was just trying to go after him, with the helmet or just myself,” Harper said. “I was just trying to do what I needed to do to keep it going I guess. I don’t know. In that situation, you see red. You just try to do the best you can and get out of there and not get crushed by one of their teammates coming in.”

Harper and Ryan Zimmerman as prom dates
It took several Giants players to drag Strickland into the dugout, but Zimmerman’s embrace was enough to keep Harper out of harm’s way after the initial punches were thrown.

Buster Posey, observer
Giants catcher Buster Posey wanted no part of Monday’s brawl and didn’t move from his spot behind home plate as Harper charged the mound. People noticed.

“Well, I mean, after it happened, I kind of saw Harper point,” Posey said after the game. “Next thing you know he’s going out after him. There are some big guys tumbling around. Mike Morse is about as big as they come and he was getting knocked around like a pinball. So…be a little dangerous to get in there sometimes.”

Memorial Day bout
The Nationals and Giants were wearing Memorial Day caps and jerseys, so one person set Monday’s fight to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

Madison Bumgarner, bummed
While his teammates jumped over the dugout railing to join the fracas, Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner wisely stayed put. Bumgarner is recovering from an April dirt bike accident, or he likely would’ve been among the first players on the field.