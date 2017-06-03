

Tight end Dennis Pitta caught 86 passes for 729 yards and two touchdowns for Baltimore in 2016. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Dennis Pitta suffered the third major hip injury of his NFL career Friday, leading to questions about whether that career is now over. The veteran tight end, who led the Ravens in receptions last season, dislocated his hip while stretching to make a catch in an organized team activity session at Owings Mills, Md.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the 31-year-old Pitta was “emotional” as he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was to undergo further testing. The NFL Network cited a source close to the situation in reporting that Pitta “is expected to retire.”

Describing the injury as “unfortunate news,” Baltimore General Manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement, “This is incredibly disappointing, obviously for Dennis, and for the Ravens.” He added, “Dennis is one of the great Ravens, and he has done everything he can to make our team better.”

Statement from Ozzie Newsome: "In unfortunate news, Dennis Pitta re-injured his hip at today’s OTA session." pic.twitter.com/Ch7MteEjIi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 2, 2017

Pitta not only topped the Ravens with 86 receptions in 2016, that number led all NFL tight ends. The feat was all the more impressive in the context of his comeback from his second hip injury, which caused him to miss the final 13 games of the 2014 season and sit out all of 2015.

“I think the second time I dislocated my hip was one of those instances where I thought, ‘Man, I don’t think I’ll be back out there,’ ” Pitta said in September (via the Sun). “For a long time after, I didn’t know how I would recover having done that twice.”

A fourth-round pick in 2010 out of BYU, Pitta was used sparingly as a rookie, then caught 101 passes while playing all 32 games in 2011 and 2012. He fractured and dislocated his hip in July 2013, making it back in time for the final four games of that season.

Pitta’s injury represents the second major loss in as many days for the Ravens, who saw cornerback Tavon Young tear a knee ligament in a Thursday practice. “Losing 2 brothers back to back days is hard,” Baltimore safety Eric Weddle tweeted Friday, in the wake of the news about Pitta. “Never take for granted the time we get with our teammates!!! Gonna miss u bro.”

The absence of Pitta will further deplete a Ravens receiving corps that saw the offseason departures of two significant wide receivers, Steve Smith Sr., who retired, and Kamar Aiken, who signed with the Colts in free agency. In addition, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who was fourth on the team with 37 receptions in 2016, moved to the 49ers.

Ravens spoke about getting Flacco help this offseason. now, four of his preferred targets (Smith Sr, Pitta, Juszczyk, Aiken) could be gone — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) June 2, 2017

Mike Wallace is the only returning Raven who caught more than 34 passes in 2016, and the team’s ostensible starting tight end, 36-year-old Ben Watson, is still recovering from a torn Achilles’ that cost him all of last season. Baltimore will also look for tight end contributions from Maxx Williams, a 2015 second-round pick making his own way back from knee surgery, Crockett Gillmore and Nick Boyle.

“You could talk all day about what the risks are,” Pitta said before last season. “There will always be people that say I’m crazy and don’t understand why I would put myself at risk. But to those people you say, ‘We all put ourselves at risk playing football.’ ”