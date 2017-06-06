

Jimmy Piersall, pictured during a game with the Red Sox in 1958, spent the 1962 season with the Senators. (Peter J. Carroll/AP)

Jimmy Piersall, who died Saturday at age 87, spent barely more than one season of his 17-year major league career in Washington, but the eccentric outfielder’s time with the Senators, like all of his professional stops, was eventful.

In October 1961, the Indians traded Piersall to Washington for pitcher Dick Donovan, outfielder Gene Green and shortstop Jim Mahoney. The expansion Senators were coming off a 61-100 finish in their inaugural season and preparing to move into brand new D.C. Stadium. The 31-year-old defensive wizard Piersall, who hit a career-high .322 for Cleveland in 1961, would help put fans in the seats.

“I’m not surprised by the trade,” Piersall told reporters. “I have felt all along that a change would be made. I’ll say I’m pleased to get away from those lousy Cleveland writers — not all, but the ones who hold a grudge. I hope they will give the new players a fair shake.”

Piersall wasn’t much of a hitter, but his sensational defense and his life story made him one of the most popular players in baseball. Piersall’s 1955 autobiography, “Fear Strikes Out,” detailed his struggles with mental illness and was turned into a movie. Off the field, Piersall was an executive for a firm that sold monuments, partnered with “Baseball Monthly” magazine and sponsored Little Pro, a corrective bat for kids. The father of nine was a regular on the baseball banquet circuit and looked forward to a fresh start with the Senators.

“The big thing is that I feel I’m wanted here, and you can’t imagine how that boosts a player’s morale,” Piersall said during a visit to D.C. in January 1962. “I was told halfway through the season by the Cleveland writers that I wouldn’t be around in 1962. That’s the only town I know where the writers run the ballclub. But I really don’t mind so long as they spell my name right. I feel I can really help this Washington club. I’d like to bat second, if I could, but I’ll go where the skipper says. I think when I bat second I’m more inclined to try to meet the ball instead of trying to hit it for a distance. This probably was responsible for my .322 batting average last year, the only time I’ve hit .300 in the big leagues.”

During the same visit, Piersall also addressed a comment that Redskins owner George Preston Marshall had recently made to a magazine about football replacing baseball as the national pastime.

“I think Marshall doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Piersall said. “If baseball is dying, I’d be hard to convince. Baseball players are much in demand over the winter. I don’t see people breaking their necks to see those football bums in the summertime.”

On April 9, 1962, 44,383 fans packed into D.C. Stadium to see the Senators defeat the Tigers, 4-1, on Opening Day. Piersall led off and went 1 for 4 with a triple, and made a running catch in center field. Years later, Senators rookie pitcher Jim Hannan, who hitched a ride with Piersall on Opening Day, recalled an amusing story about their trip to the ballpark.

“He showed up in what looked like a ’37 Chevy,” Hannan told Fred Frommer, the author of “You Gotta Have Heart,” a history of Washington baseball. “It broke down right in front of the White House. So we had to take a cab to the stadium.”

Hannan told Frommer that the White House later called Piersall, and a secretary told him to hold for the president.

“And [John F.] Kennedy gets on and says, ‘What are you doing leaving that piece of junk in front of my house?'” Hannan said.

Piersall and Kennedy, who threw the ceremonial first pitch at D.C. Stadium on Opening Day in 1962, knew each other personally from Piersall’s spent eight seasons with the Red Sox during the 1950s and Kennedy’s tenure as the junior Senator from Massachusetts.

July 17, 1962 – Washington Senators CF Jimmy Piersall in the White House with President John F. Kennedy #mlb #potus pic.twitter.com/qwVpSzhoT7 — VintageBaseball (@OldTimeHardball) January 24, 2017

John F. Kennedy was one of the multitudes entertained by Jimmy Piersall over a colorful and controversial career: https://t.co/msE9VSYWmt pic.twitter.com/kxmfqKKpmg — George Castle (@_George_Castle) June 5, 2017

The Senators and Piersall both struggled in 1962. With Washington in the basement of the American League standings and Piersall hitting .243, the outfielder was arrested on Sept. 13 for charging into the stands after a heckler before a game at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium. The fan, 66-year-old Joseph Martin, reportedly called Piersall a nut and intimated that he belonged in a local psychiatric hospital.

“This guy was on my back while we were in batting practice,” said Piersall, who punched one fan and tried to kick another who attacked him on the field at Yankee Stadium the previous season. “He was calling me things like ‘crazy man,’ and said I should be in ‘Spring Grove.’ I didn’t know what he was talking about but later I learned that Spring Grove is a Baltimore mental institution. I told him to come down to the field and say those things. He told me: ‘You come up here.’ So I did. But I never touched him.”

(The incident came one day after Nats pitcher Tom Cheney threw 228 pitches and struck out a major league record 21 Orioles in a 2-1, 16-inning win.)

Piersall broke into tears after Judge Robert I. Hammerman dismissed the charges a few days later and called Piersall a “symbol of those people of this country of the strides a person treated for mental illness can make.”

“I feel no ballplayer should be subjected to the barrage of vilification and abuse that Piersall was,” Hammerman said. “It is a fan’s privilege to heckle and ridicule players, but only as to their playing ability, not to them as an individual.”

Piersall’s playing ability was declining. When George Selkirk replaced Ed Doherty as the Senators’ general manager after the 1962 season, he said Piersall was due for a pay cut from the reported $42,500 he made during his first year in Washington.

“I’m not ready to discuss the salary of Piersall or anybody else,” Selkirk said. “But it’s obvious that a fellow who hits only .244 and drives in only 30 runs would have to make a salary adjustment.”

Piersall initially claimed he had signed a two-year contract with Doherty and refused to entertain a pay cut. In late February 1963, Piersall relented and ended his holdout, signing for a reported $38,000. He wasn’t long for Washington, however. In May, the Senators fired manager Mickey Vernon, replaced him with Gil Hodges and traded Piersall to the Mets for cash and a player to be named.





“I’ve been expecting something like this,” said Piersall, who had started in only 22 of the Senators’ 41 games. “It’s just baseball, you come and go. I haven’t been playing much, but you do your best to stay in shape. I’m in shape and I feel I have a lot of good baseball left in me.”

Piersall played 40 games — and backpedaled around the bases after hitting his 100th career home run — with the Mets before he was released and picked up by the Angels, the team with which he retired after the 1967 season.