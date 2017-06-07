

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass during a practice last month. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday “there has been an improved, encouraging tone in the contract talks” between the Redskins and quarterback Kirk Cousins, who have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. Schefter, who cites anonymous league sources in his report, says one reason for the more positive outlook is Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has gotten involved in the negotiations.

“There’s no doubt it’s been more positive lately,” an anonymous source familiar with the talks told Schefter. “Everything has been much more positive in the past several months.”

[Redskins mailbag: No, we can’t explain the holdup on Kirk Cousins’s contract]

“It still will be tough [to get a deal done by July 15],” Schefter said while discussing his report on SportsCenter. “It’s not necessarily going to happen, but the way it was explained to me was, even if it doesn’t happen now, there’s enough progress and enough encouraging signs that even if they don’t get it done now, that maybe they can get it done after the season when they would be allowed to negotiate again.”

That sounds like encouraging news for anyone hoping that Cousins remains in Washington beyond the 2017 season, right? Not so fast, according to The Post’s Mike Jones, who passed along this response to Schefter’s report:

Don’t get your hopes up. Sources tell The Post nothing has substantially changed in the negotiations and the sides remain apart on a long-term contract. Entering the offseason it was thought a long-term extension would come just before the July 15 deadline and that seems likely to play out. The next big checkpoint in the negotiations figures to come away from Washington with anticipated extensions for Oakland’s Derek Carr and Detroit’s Matthew Stafford, two contracts that will help set the current market price for quarterbacks.

As Jones mentioned in this week’s Redskins mailbag in response to a question about why a deal hasn’t gotten done, there don’t seem to be “any intense negotiation conversations going on” at this point in the offseason, and the contract situation doesn’t seem to be weighing on Cousins.

[Five areas to monitor in the Redskins’ final week of voluntary practices]

“We all don’t look much further than this season,” Cousins told Redskins Nation’s Larry Michael when asked about the status of his contract last month. “I feel good about our owner, he’s done a great job this offseason communicating with me, and the same for Bruce Allen and Jay Gruden and our scouting staff and our coaches. I feel good about the direction we’re headed and we’ll see where it ends up, but bottom line is I’m in a good place right now and now we gotta just go win a lot of football games.”

The Redskins will hold their final voluntary practices of the offseason this week and a mandatory three-day minicamp next week.