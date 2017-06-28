

Blake Treinen has pitched better of late. (Mark Tenally/AP)

During his weekly chat on Monday, Post columnist Thomas Boswell answered a question about the Nationals’ need to acquire a proven closer to shore up the bullpen by mentioning a recent conversation he had with a player in the Washington clubhouse. Frustration with management continues to mount, it seems, over the lack of bullpen moves. Here’s Boswell:

On Friday, yet ANOTHER National simply walked up to me and said, “When the hell are they going to get this done? What are they waiting for? Waiting is just doing more damage.” He didn’t even have to say what subject he was talking about or whom “they” were but it’s the bullpen and the Lerners. A team has a problem when all a reporter has to do is say, “How’s it going?” and an established part of the team blasts the owners for not understanding what’s happening in their own dugout/clubhouse. [General manager Mike] Rizzo’s official public position is that there is no rush, almost six weeks until the trade deadline. I said, “Between now and then, somebody will go 12-18 who thinks they are going to go 18-12 and, when they realize [they’re] dead in the playoff race they’ll be a trade partner.” “Exactly,” said Rizzo. But that’s gambling that the person or persons you want are still available.

Rizzo was asked about Boswell’s answer, which came after players anonymously expressed similar frustrations to Post columnist Barry Svrluga, during his appearance with the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday.

“Since 2012, we’ve won the most baseball games in all of baseball,” Rizzo said. “We’ve been in first place 595 days since 2012, the most in baseball by about 40 or 50 days. We know what we’re doing, we’re pretty damn good at it, we’ve been successful at it our whole career. That person or persons should worry about their particular job. To me, it’s all about the name on the front of the jersey, not the name on the back of the jersey, so, we’re going to figure this thing out. Players or coaches are not paid to evaluate rosters. They’re paid to do their particular job and go with the roster that’s given to them. They can express their frustrations, I get it.”

As he’s done all season, Rizzo expressed confidence that the Nationals’ relievers will start performing closer to their career norms and pointed to the effectiveness of Blake Treinen, Enny Romero and Oliver Perez this month.

“That’s not to say that we’re not doing our part and our job, which we will, which we’ve done every season, every trade deadline since I’ve been the general manager,” he said. “We’re in first place, we’re playing .600 baseball, we’ve got a good lead in the division and we’re certainly not satisfied, but if I were to speak to whoever this anonymous person is — you know I love these anonymous quotes from people — put your name on it or shut up, that’s what I would say.”

Rizzo was also asked — again — about Dusty Baker’s contract situation. Baker has expressed interest in managing the Nationals next season, but his two-year deal expires after this season and the Nationals haven’t offered him an extension.

“It’s not a distraction,” Rizzo said. “Dusty gets it, I get it, we understand. Dusty’s a good manager. He wants to be here, we want him to be here. This thing is going to take care of itself. We’re optimistic about it, but we’re not going to talk about it. He’s not thinking about it, he’s not talking about it, we’ve got baseball games to win. Both of us are going to do what we do and things will take care of themselves. That’s the easiest and simplest way I can put it. This guy’s been through it a million times in his career. I’ve had 21 one-year contracts in my career, so we’re not worried about that, we’re worried about the Cubs tonight and that’ll be our total focus throughout the season is winning this year.”