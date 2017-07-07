

The rare rain delay where ponchos were barely needed. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Nats are getting a lot of heat for their handling of Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves, which was delayed by barely there rain for 3 hours 5 minutes before the first pitch finally was thrown at 10:10 p.m. It would be one thing if it was the first time the team had faced questions about its response to the elements this season, but it wasn’t, and now a sprinkling of criticism has become a full-fledged deluge, with the ticket holders who didn’t stick it out demanding answers and/or refunds and other observers speculating that the Nats didn’t want to have Gio Gonzalez start the game before the rain, only to turn things over to the team’s faltering bullpen once the storm passed.

[At Nationals Park, an embarrassing fiasco and an absolute joy]

We’ve been here before. On May 11, Washington’s game against the Orioles was postponed even though the sun started to shine soon after the announcement. By the time the game was made up June 8, Adam Jones and Manny Machado were out of Baltimore’s lineup because of various maladies and Orioles ace Dylan Bundy (scheduled to start the May 11 game) wasn’t on tap to pitch.

“Lot of byproducts of the cancellation,” Manager Buck Showalter told The Post’s Barry Svrluga on the day of the makeup game before snarkily making note of that night’s perfectly nice weather: “I think it’s marginally better tonight.”

To which Nats General Manager Mike Rizzo replied, “Quit whining.”

But Washington isn’t alone. The Cubs were scheduled to host the Brewers for a day game at Wrigley Field on May 21, but the contest was called off quite early, at 11:30 a.m. local time, even though the rain stopped shortly thereafter and didn’t resume for the rest of the day (at one point the sun even poked out). And while Milwaukee officials stopped short of accusing Chicago of gamesmanship — the Cubs’ bullpen was weary after covering six innings of the previous night’s game, which was played in much worse conditions and at one point was halted for two hours — they did note that their own forecasts along with several other independent predictions said no more rain was forthcoming.

“First time, for us, that we’ve had players treated for sunburn after a rainout,” Brewers Manager Craig Counsell memorably quipped to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

That game, coincidentally enough, was made up in much nicer weather — and thus likely in front of a much bigger crowd — on Thursday.

It wasn’t the first rainout rodeo for the Cubs. In 2011, they postponed a series finale at Wrigley against the Rockies even though the game had been delayed by not-so-heavy rain for only 54 minutes, and even though the teams had slogged through a much more soaking rain to finish their game just two nights earlier. It had nothing to do with the fact that the Rockies were going to start Jhoulys Chacin, who had a 2.67 ERA and had shut out the Cubs just weeks earlier, while Chicago had Casey Coleman and his 7.43 ERA on the mound.

Nope. Not at all.