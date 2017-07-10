Bryce Harper won’t participate in the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on Monday, but the Nationals’ all-star outfielder will be featured prominently during one of the exhibition’s many commercial breaks. Harper, who said he will “absolutely” compete in the 2018 Home Run Derby in D.C., assuming he’s invited, stars in a new T-Mobile ad that will air during Monday’s derby and again during Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

In the 30-second spot, a fan greets a surprised Harper in the on-deck circle at Nationals Park and asks for a selfie. The fan explains that he’s needed in the bullpen as he starts to hustle away, an unintentionally perfect commentary on Nationals relievers and their MLB-worst 5.20 ERA in the first half of the season.

“That’s the dugout,” Harper shouts at the fan.

(Never mind that running to the Nationals’ bullpen from the on-deck circle requires one to pass the home dugout. It’s just a silly commercial, though not as silly as the one featuring Harper in a Nationals onesie and the same fan that debuted earlier this season.)

