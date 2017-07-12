

Players from the Columbia, S.C., R.B.I. league pose for a photo during their recent trip to Miami. Trey Bivins, who asked Bryce Harper about joining the Cubs, is in the middle of the front row. (Courtesy Will Kramer)

Will Kramer won’t soon forget the smiles of the kids from the Columbia, S.C., R.B.I. (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) League over the past few days in Miami, where they participated in MLB’s All-Star Youth Classic and attended various events ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Kramer, the athletic coordinator for the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, will also remember one of those kids going off-script during a meet-and-greet with Nationals star Bryce Harper.

After attending the Futures Game on Sunday, players from Columbia’s R.B.I. program and three other teams got to meet Harper at Monday’s FanFest. Kramer and his fellow coaches weren’t sure their players, ages 10-12, even knew who the all-star with the beard and well-coiffed hair was, so they challenged their kids to name a player from the Nationals before the event. Most of them couldn’t, but 10-year-old Trey Bivins was a notable exception.

“Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer and … he’s a lefty, the second baseman,” Bivins told Kramer. “Murphy!”

That decided it. Bivins would be the one to ask a question on behalf of his team during Harper’s brief Q&A with the kids. Kramer asked Bivins what he planned to ask Harper, and the question he had in mind — “Who’s your best friend in the big leagues?” — seemed more than appropriate.

After Harper discussed his new Under Armour shoe and answered a few questions from MLB Network’s Heidi Watney, he opened it up to questions from players in the audience. Bivins did ask Harper about his best friend in baseball, but he can’t remember the answer because he was too focused on his second question, which he hadn’t mentioned to Kramer.

“I’ve got one more question,” Bivins said. “Can you sign to the Cubs after you finish [with] the Nats?”

The room erupted in laughter as Harper, who is used to facing questions about his future from adults, referred the question to the Racing Presidents and Screech. The Nationals’ mascots were standing nearby and conveniently can’t speak.

A kid asked @Bharper3407 if he could go to the @Cubs after he's done with @Nationals. Bryce deferred to @ScreechTheEagle, who was not happy. pic.twitter.com/IN09FaAkOg — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) July 10, 2017

“He played it off real well,” said Kramer, a Nationals fan who grew up in Herndon. “The last thing you want to do at an appearance is make the player mad, but Harper seemed to take it in stride.”

Bivins, for his part, came out of the Q&A session with a prediction.

“I’m pretty sure he won’t go to the Cubs,” he said. “I think he’ll stay in D.C.”

Columbia is Atlanta Braves country, but Bivins, who plays second base and pitcher, is a Cubs fan “because they won the World Series” last year. (There’s nothing wrong with that.) The huge Anthony Rizzo fan arrived home in Columbia on Tuesday afternoon with a new second-favorite team (the Nationals) and memories to last a lifetime.

“The most fun part was going to the Home Run Derby to see Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton,” Bivins said of the trip, which was paid for entirely by MLB. “I was going for [Cody] Bellinger.”