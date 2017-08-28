

Terrelle Pryor after a first-down catch. (Photo by John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

If you want someone to blame for the modest start between Kirk Cousins and Terrelle Pryor Sr. this month, just ask Cousins. He’ll take responsibility.

“I can think of three passes [to Pryor] that we would have liked to have completed,” Cousins said Sunday evening, looking back on the entirety of his preseason. “But I think that all three of those, the throw doesn’t give him as much of a chance as I would like.”

For a different answer, just ask Pryor. He’ll also take responsibility.

“We’re getting started a little too slow, and maybe that’s on account [of] me,” Pryor said of Washington’s offense. “You know. I’ll take the blame. Maybe I’ve got to do something better.”

Here’s another possibility: You could blame the hype, created in part by the way we all consume NFL preseason news in this age of slow-mo shareable videos and rapid-fire practice updates. Pryor spent the past few months wowing us with social-media clips of one-handed catches and sprinter-quality deep routes, of footwork drills conducted in sand and overworked JUGS machines that probably will need offseason Tommy John surgery.

Pryor’s hands — covered in those size XXXXL gloves — looked like lobster nets. He jumped like a dunk-contest winner. (Pryor, in fact, was one of the nation’s top basketball recruits in high school; ESPN at one point had him ranked in the top 40, 14 spots ahead of Klay Thompson and three spots behind Draymond Green.) He was built like a basketball star, too, towering over Washington’s other receivers. That sort of size hasn’t been seen around here since, what, Rod Gardner? Michael Westbrook? Art Monk? (At 6-feet-4, Pryor figures to become the tallest Washington wide receiver ever to catch at least 30 balls.)

Crowd Will tell you what happen but watch if you wondering !! Ifly #gr11nd pic.twitter.com/Qs8UzvSm8B — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) July 18, 2017

He showed off so much, and so frequently, that it became second nature to assume the best: that his continued progress as a wide receiver would overshadow any growing pains of moving to a new city with a new quarterback and a new offense; that his numbers in Cleveland last season were just a tiny taste of his potential; that he would prevent the fanbase from reminiscing about those departed 1,000-yard receivers, DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon.

Maybe all those things will still happen. Drawing conclusions from the preseason is for rubes, and sports-radio callers. (What a waste of four words!)

But we can at least say this: Putting Cousins and Pryor on a field together does not guarantee instantaneous fireballs of electricity. The first-team offense finished its preseason exercises with 15 mostly disappointing series. And Pryor’s final numbers during those drives: two catches on seven targets, including those three balls Cousins mentioned that hit his receiver’s hands. Sunday’s crossing route that Pryor juggled and lost was enough to send the most fragile fans into spasms of frustration, with more than one wondering what happened to the guy in those viral videos.

“It is what it is. A dropped ball? I mean, who cares? It happens,” Pryor said after the game, when asked if he was disappointed. “When I came out [of the break], the ball’s out a little early. I saw it coming in flight and then as soon as it hit my hands, I started looking because I wanted to go, catch the ball and run. And that’s usually what happens when you don’t look the ball all the way in and you look to run instead. So that’s what I’m saying: It happens. We’ll grow from that and get better.”

I'm telling y'all. Defenses aren't ready for Pryor pic.twitter.com/09BwSDWTiP — CarolB (@FixOurBullpen) August 1, 2017

Growth, as it turns out, is a constant part of this discussion. Pryor’s situation is so unusual that historical comparisons might be pointless: how many freak athletes and quarterbacks-turned-receivers have notched their breakout seasons while catching passes from the assortment of milk-delivery men and Uber drivers that Cleveland employed last season?

Still, the past at least gives some reason for caution. The last four NFL 1,000-yard receivers who changed teams in the offseason saw their yardage totals decrease in their first season after the switch. By my count, 11 receivers or tight ends have switched teams after 1,000-yard seasons since 2008. Nine of the 11 saw their yardage totals decrease the next season.

It isn’t always smooth, in other words. You get the sense that Cousins and Jay Gruden are still trying to figure out how best to deploy Pryor, and what role he should fill. Is he replacing Jackson as the deep threat? Is he replacing Garcon as the reliable and gritty option over the middle? Does his role change according to the availability of Josh Doctson, who sometimes isn’t available? (In the same sense that the President “sometimes” watches Fox News.)

And can Pryor’s efficiency improve now that he has a legitimate and experienced veteran throwing him the ball? There were 25 1,000-yard receivers in the NFL last season; Pryor’s 55-percent catch rate ranked him last among those 25. Jackson, who specializes in difficult deep routes, still caught 56 percent of his targets. Garcon caught better than 69 percent of his.

On top of all that, Washington’s top three pass-catching options besides Pryor all missed time this summer because of injury. So it’s easy to understand why Cousins told Fox’s Erin Andrews on Sunday that this team might be in discovery mode for another month. The quarterback used the same line after the game, saying “I don’t think really we know what kind of team we have until maybe October.”

Maybe Pryor should be judged by that more modest growth chart, despite being on a one-year prove-it deal. The offseason video clips were alluring, but it’s not unreasonable to assume the on-field transition will be a bit rockier, that inserting an incredible talent into those vacated receiver spots doesn’t guarantee a seamless swap.

Pryor, it goes without saying, would not agree with a call for caution, asking Sunday evening, “Why would I be concerned?” He said he wasn’t sure if he’d want any of his preseason misses back other than Sunday’s drop. He said he isn’t trying to prove himself to anybody outside the team, that the offense just needs to get in sync, that drops inevitably will happen. (“There are times where he wants the ball to stop and he wants to be a big target,” Cousins said, faulting himself for leading Pryor too far. “That’s where we have to learn that and grow together.”) And don’t forget that 17-yard catch between four defenders on third-and-long Sunday, “where he knew he was gonna get hit high and low,” as running back Chris Thompson put it. “For him to go in there and do that, that’s big to see.”

You’d sound “like an idiot” if you questioned Odell Beckham’s hands because of a few playoff drops, Pryor pointed out, and those count for a bit more than a missed connection during these August exhibitions. He isn’t wrong.

“From your questions, you’re going off of preseason games,” Pryor said, which is also fair. “Now if we’re having this problem week one, come talk to me.”

Sounds like a deal.

Read more Redskins coverage:

Flooding from Hurricane Harvey weighs on players with Houston ties

Jerry Brewer: For Redskins to stay afloat, Kirk Cousins needs to be steady as he goes

First-team offense still not getting passing grades, but Redskins top Bengals anyway